LETTER: Biting the hand that feeds us

The US has just donated R135m to SA for urgent Covid relief. Some months back it donated ventilators valued at many millions of rand to us.

During this same week Britain removed us from its much-resented Covid red list, partly at the request of our president.

How will SA respond? We will, of course, behave as we always do and bite the hand that feeds us. We will keep voting against the US, Britain and their close allies, such as Israel and Taiwan, while we openly support terrorists and tyrants and we trash capitalism, Zionism and Western values at every opportunity.

It’s only a matter of time until our lack of integrity and principle, and the total absence of decent moral values, catches up with us. The West is not stupid, merely patient and tolerant.

David Wolpert, Rivonia

