Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Biting the hand that feeds us

SA will keep voting against the US, Britain and their close allies while openly supporting terrorists and tyrants

11 October 2021 - 14:44
A Union Jack flag flutters as Big Ben clock tower is seen behind at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 11, 2019. REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE
A Union Jack flag flutters as Big Ben clock tower is seen behind at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain September 11, 2019. REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

The US has just donated R135m to SA for urgent Covid relief. Some months back it donated ventilators valued at many millions of rand to us.

During this same week Britain removed us from its much-resented Covid red list, partly at the request of our president.

How will SA respond? We will, of course, behave as we always do and bite the hand that feeds us. We will keep voting against the US, Britain and their close allies, such as Israel and Taiwan, while we openly support terrorists and tyrants and we trash capitalism, Zionism and Western values at every opportunity.

It’s only a matter of time until our lack of integrity and principle, and the total absence of decent moral values, catches up with us. The West is not stupid, merely patient and tolerant.

David Wolpert, Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Send your letter by email to letters@businesslive.co.za. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SA flagged for weak dirty-money controls

SA gets 18 months to improve its capacity to track and prosecute money laundering and terrorist financing or face ‘grey listing’
National
1 day ago

Shares jump as hoteliers spring-clean for UK visitors

The UK is SA's biggest tourist market with 430,000 British citizens having visited SA in 2019
Business
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Kganyago’s desired point target ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
STUART THEOBALD: Policy digs us into a hole ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: SA must fix its systems to mine ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
CARTOON: Goodbye Mogoeng
Opinion
5.
BRIAN KANTOR: The politics of resentment
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.