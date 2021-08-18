World / Europe

Britain’s Labour Party under fire for plan to cut staff

Labour is abandoning the field of battle against Conservative government, says Unite trade union

18 August 2021 - 20:49 Kanishka Singh
Labour leader Keir Starmer leaves his home in London, Britain, August 18 2021. Picture: REUTERS/BERESFORD HODGE

Britain’s opposition Labour party is discussing cutting its staff in a bid to save costs, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The party’s ruling national executive committee is to discuss plans for large-scale redundancies among staff, with at least 90 jobs at risk, The Guardian newspaper reported earlier.

“This is not an easy decision and we recognise it will be a very difficult time for staff,” said the source, who was a party insider.

The source, who did not confirm the exact number of jobs being cut, also said the party will engage with the concerned staff and trade unions, adding that the step was taken with a view towards reshaping the party’s operations ahead of the next general election.

Labour’s most recent annual report showed the party employed 367 staff on December 31 2019, just after that year’s general election, according to The Guardian.

Labour’s big donor, the Unite trade union, attacked the plans on Monday.

“While working-class communities are continuing to bear the brunt of the sickness and employment worries made much worse by Conservative mishandling of the pandemic, Labour is abandoning the field of battle against this government to turn its fire on its members instead,” Unite said after the plans were first reported.

After a 13-year stint in office under former prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, Labour has lost four consecutive general elections since 2010.

British Labour leader Keir Starmer has often struggled to connect with voters since becoming leader in 2020, sometimes unable to challenge a government that won some support for a successful Covid-19 vaccination programme.

Reuters 

MATTHEW GOODWIN: Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ must break down Red Wall barriers

Johnson's aim is cut the income and opportunity gap between the wealthier south of the UK and the north, but the agenda for tackling the issue is ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

Data suggest UK is slowly emerging from latest Covid-19 wave

Numbers come as a boost to Boris Johnson who faced criticism when he lifted pandemic rules at a time when infections appeared to be reaching their ...
World
5 days ago

No more austerity policies, UK’s Rishi Sunak vows

The UK's top finance official has stressed the need for fiscal restraint after the state spent £350bn fighting Covid-19 and protecting businesses
World
6 days ago
