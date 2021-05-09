World / Europe

Putin reviews Russian military might amid tensions with West

09 May 2021 - 19:07 Maria Kiselyova and Andrew Osborn
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a commemoration ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Victory Day, which marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War 2, in Moscow, Russia, May 9 2021. Picture: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/REUTERS
Moscow — President Vladimir Putin reviewed Russia’s traditional World War 2 victory parade on Sunday, a patriotic display of raw military power that this year coincides with rising tensions with the West.       

The parade on Moscow’s Red Square commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War 2 featured 12,000 troops and 190 pieces of military hardware, including intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, and a fly-past by 80 military aircraft under cloudy skies.

Putin, who has been in power as either president or prime minister since 1999, stood beside Soviet war veterans on a review platform set up on Red Square.

“Unfortunately there are once again attempts to deploy many things from the ideology of the Nazis, those who were obsessed with a delusional theory on their exclusiveness. And not only [by] all sorts of radicals and international terrorist groups,” Putin said in what appeared to be a common denunciation of the West but what the Kremlin said was aimed at the rise of neo-Nazism in Europe.

“Russia will again and again uphold international law, but at the same time we will firmly protect national interests [and] ensure the security of our people.”

This year’s parade precedes parliamentary elections in September and comes at a time when Moscow’s relations with the West are strained over issues ranging from the conflict in Ukraine to the fate of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

The US and Russia have expelled each other’s diplomats in recent months in a series of retaliatory moves and Moscow and EU member states have been involved in a similar tit-for-tat diplomatic dispute.

Sunday’s parade follows a huge show of Russian military force near the borders of Ukraine and in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Kyiv in 2014, and an uptick in fighting in eastern Ukraine between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

Moscow said the build-up was a training exercise in response to activity by the Nato military alliance and Ukraine. It has since ordered a withdrawal of some troops.

Smaller military parades took place on Sunday in cities across Russia and in annexed Crimea, and at Russia’s Hmeymim airbase in Syria.

Reuters

