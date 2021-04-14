World / Europe

EU opens probe after leak of 533-million Facebook users’ personal data

Social media platform, which blames ‘malicious actors’ accessing users' contacts, faces an inquiry into a possible breach of General Data Protection Regulations

14 April 2021 - 20:00 Stephanie Bodoni
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Facebook faces a formal probe by its main privacy regulator in the EU after the leak of the personal data of more than half a billion users of the social media service.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission on Wednesday opened an inquiry after media reports earlier in April showing “that a collated data set” of Facebook users’ personal data “had been made available on the internet”, the authority said in a statement.

Facebook said in a blog post last week that “malicious actors” had obtained the data before September 2019 by “scraping” profiles using a vulnerability in the platform's tool for synching contacts, reports said.

Personal information on 533-million Facebook users re-emerged on a hacker website in early April. The information included phone numbers and e-mail addresses of users, the Irish regulator said in a statement earlier this month. Facebook has said the data is old and was already reported on in 2019.

Facebook said it’s “co-operating fully” with the Irish authority and that the probe “relates to features that make it easier for people to find and connect with friends on our services”. It said the features “are common to many apps and we look forward to explaining them and the protections we have put in place”.

EU hubs

The EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, took effect in May 2018, paving the way for national authorities in the 27-nation bloc to levy fines on companies of as much as 4% of annual sales. Facebook is among a number of big US tech giants that have set up an EU hub in Ireland.

According to the Irish agency’s last annual report, the regulator has 27 open privacy probes targeting companies such as Apple and Google, nine of which focus on Facebook.

The probe will determine “whether Facebook Ireland has complied with its obligations, as data controller, in connection with the processing of personal data of its users by means of the Facebook Search, Facebook Messenger Contact Importer and Instagram Contact Importer features of its service,” the regulator said in its statement said.

Bloomberg

Facebook steps up efforts to fight lies about climate change

Climate change has emerged as a key priority in Facebook’s quest to stomp out misinformation while still defending free speech
Companies
1 day ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Tech’s dirty secret, and the environmental cost of your streaming habit

So you’ve bought a metal drinking straw, but what about your carbon-thirsty gadgets?
Opinion
1 day ago

Facebook leak points to digital dangers

Privacy concerns must be paramount for users of the internet, which is too often abused
Companies
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
UN warns nearly a million face hunger in ...
World / Africa
2.
Sadc team to assess IS threat in Mozambique, but ...
World / Africa
3.
AstraZeneca vaccine woes grow as more countries ...
World
4.
Rubber scarcity hits beleaguered carmakers
World
5.
J&J vaccine under EU review over after four ...
World

Related Articles

Digital marketing trends are disrupting 2021

News & Insights

If Big Tech has our data, why are targeted ads so terrible?

Life

Apple accused of breaching EU privacy rules

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Now SA’s privacy regulator weighs in on WhatsApp saga

Companies

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Facial recognition and privacy: who’s watching the watchers?

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.