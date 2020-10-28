World / Europe

Furloughed UK youth and minorities now being laid off

Of all the UK workers furloughed, about half have returned to their jobs full-time, while a third are partially furloughed and a 10th are out of work

28 October 2020 - 11:47 Eileen Gbagbo
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: EVENING STANDARD/JEREMY SELWYN
London — Young British people and minorities whose jobs were spared by the government’s wage subsidy programme in the spring are being laid off now.

About a fifth of young people who were furloughed have now lost their jobs, according to a survey by YouGov for the Resolution Foundation. A similar percentage of black, Asian and minority ethnic workers (BAME) have also been cut. Only a third of the young who were let go have been able to find new work, the think-tank said on Wednesday.

The report highlights the government’s challenge as it tries to fight a resurgence of coronavirus with localised restrictions while preventing a new spike in unemployment. Chancellor Rishi Sunak is introducing new support measures that are less generous than those offered in the spring, and joblessness is already rising.

“The true nature of Britain’s jobs crisis is starting to reveal itself,” said Kathleen Henehan, a researcher at Resolution. “Worryingly, fewer than half of those who have lost their jobs during the pandemic have been able to find work since.”

Of all the workers furloughed, about half have returned to their jobs full-time, while a third remain partially furloughed and a 10th are out of work altogether. The findings indicate that the jobless rate reached 7% in September, and as much as 20% among 18-24 year olds, meaning Britain is facing the highest youth unemployment in four decades.

Self-employed workers have also been hit hard, with more than half now earning less than before the crisis, and government support has been “poorly targeted”, Resolution said. One in six self-employed who claimed government aid experienced no loss of income, while half a million who are out of work received no help.

A separate report showed that employers nevertheless become more confident about hiring in the third quarter. A survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) showed them more optimistic than in the previous period, but still markedly gloomier than at the start of the year before the virus struck.

“The big test now is ensuring this jobs recovery can continue as businesses have to keep working online in the face of a renewed rise in coronavirus cases,” said Neil Carberry, CEO of the REC.

Bloomberg

How Covid is a dress rehearsal for Brexit

British businesses have had to tackle labour shortages and supply chain disruptions
World
6 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Intergenerational conflict is not OK, boomer

Persistence of the financial gap poses a risk of youngsters voting for a return to the economics of the 1970s
Opinion
2 weeks ago

DESNÉ MASIE: Britain’s second wave: chaos in the U-turn Kingdom

New lockdown restrictions to deal with rise in Covid-19 infections could lead to job losses in hospitality sector
Opinion
1 month ago

