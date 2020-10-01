World / Europe

Turkey admits to excluding asymptomatic Covid- 19 cases from official data

Turkish Medical Association accuses the government of concealing the facts after data from test centres shows infections twenty times higher than official figures

01 October 2020 - 17:24 Firat Kozok
A police drone fitted with a megaphone speaker flies over Taksim Square as it patrols against people not wearing protective face masks, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 27 2020. Picture: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER
Ankara — Turkey stopped announcing all of its coronavirus cases months ago and has instead been disclosing only the number of “patients” who test positive and show symptoms.

Health minister Fahrettin Koca acknowledged the change on Wednesday, as he responded to an opposition legislator’s claims that the government has been vastly understating the number of Covid-19 infections. His remarks outraged medical groups who have accused the government of fuelling the country’s outbreak.

The decision to stop counting people who are infected but don’t need treatment was made because of the high number of asymptomatic cases detected by widespread testing, according a person with direct knowledge of the matter. It was made shortly before the ministry on July 29 tweaked the wording in its Covid-19 updates to report new “patient” numbers instead of new “cases”, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive matters.

Koca commented on the change in reporting standards after a legislator from Turkey’s main opposition party cited data from test centres nationwide showing that infections were almost twenty times the official number. Koca rejected the figures presented by Murat Emir of the Republican People’s Party, and said the current stage of the pandemic justifies shifting the emphasis from number of positive cases to patients.

His defence was assailed by medical groups that have long accused authorities of deflating the case count.

“We were saying this for six months. You have not managed this transparently. You have concealed the facts,” the Turkish Medical Association said in a statement addressing the minister. “You failed to prevent the spread of the pandemic.”

Rising case count

On July 29, Turkey reported 942 daily “patients”, down from the 963 “cases” reported a day earlier. By September 10, new infections stood at 29,377, far more than the health ministry’s “daily patient” count of 1,512 that day, according to Emir, the opposition legislator.

“The comparison is a stark display of why the ministry made the shift in July,” Emir said. “The positive case figure has surged so much that they’ve concocted this thing called ‘number of patients’.”

Official data show 318,663 people in Turkey have been identified as coronavirus “patients” since the outbreak began, with 8,195 deaths.

Turkey shut down much of its economy with curfews soon after the first confirmed case in March. Policymakers introduced a sizeable stimulus programme to mitigate the affect on economic activity while gradually reopening the economy from midsummer.

Tourism suffered, with tens of billions of dollars of revenue lost at a time when Turkey badly needed foreign currency to shore up reserves. GDP in the second quarter shrank 9.9% from a year earlier, the most in more than a decade.

Bloomberg

