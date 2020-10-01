World

Study shows no clear link between schools reopening and rise in Covid-19

The Insights for Education study of 191 countries says lockdown closures will leave a ‘pandemic learning debt’ of 300-billion missed school days

01 October 2020 - 12:35 Kate Kelland
Secondary school students at the College Henri Matisse school during its reopening in Nice on September 1 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD
Secondary school students at the College Henri Matisse school during its reopening in Nice on September 1 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

London — Widespread reopening of schools after lockdowns and vacations is generally not linked to rising Covid-19 rates, a study of 191 countries has found, but lockdown closures will leave a 2020 “pandemic learning debt” of 300-billion missed school days.

The analysis, by the Zurich-based independent educational foundation Insights for Education (IFE), said 84% of those 300-billion days would be lost by children in poorer countries, and warned that 711 million pupils were still out of school.

“It’s been assumed that opening schools will drive infections, and that closing schools will reduce transmission, but the reality is much more complex,” said IFE’s founder and CEO Randa Grob-Zakhary.

The vast majority — 92% — of countries that are through their first wave of Covid-19 infections have started to reopen school systems, even as some are seeing a second surge.

The IFE found that 52 countries that sent students back to school in August and September — including France and Spain — saw infection rates rise during the vacation compared to when they were closed.

In Britain and Hungary, however, infection levels dropped after initial school closures, remained low during the holidays, and began rising after reopening.

Full analysis of these 52 countries found no firm correlation between school status and infections — pointing to a need to consider other factors, the IFE said.

“The key now is to learn from those countries that are reopening effectively against a backdrop of rising infections,” Grob-Zakhary said.

The report said 44 countries have kept schools closed. It found countries are developing strategies for schools during the pandemic — including some, such as Italy, France, which order temporary school closures on a case-by-case basis.

Other measures include policies on masks, class rotations and combining remote with in-school lessons.

“This first real global test highlights what school life looks like in a Covid-19 world,” said Grob-Zakhary. “Understanding how countries undergoing a massive second wave are dealing with this new reality in the classroom is essential to guide future reopening decisions and to help schools remain open.” 

Reuters

Universities to return to 100% capacity in scramble to complete academic year

But accommodation in residences will be restricted to 50% capacity as per government regulations
National
19 hours ago

Ayo subsidiary in court fight over R600m e-learning deal

The State Information Technology Agency claims Sizwe Africa IT Group’s contract is being used to siphon money from the department of education
National
2 weeks ago

Mass testing hasn’t helped Europe as virus surges again

The European winter is coming, and labs are overwhelmed and people are not sticking to self-isolation or social-distancing
World
1 week ago

