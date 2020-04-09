UK weighs up an extension of Covid-19 lockdown

London — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a third night in the critical care unit in hospital, where his condition was improving, as officials drew up plans to extend the lockdown in a bid to control the UK’s growing coronavirus crisis.

The latest data shows Britain’s national picture has turned bleaker, with a record 938 people dying of the virus in the 24 hours to 5pm on Tuesday, bringing the UK’s death toll to 7,097.

With foreign secretary Dominic Raab temporarily in charge, the country is heading into the worst of the crisis without its elected leader, and a major decision is looming on whether to extend or lift the lockdown.

It’s highly likely restrictions will be kept for weeks longer when the restrictions are reviewed next week, as ministers wait for infections to peak, people familiar with the matter said. There’s not enough evidence yet to justify relaxing the curbs, though discussions are ongoing and no formal decision has yet been taken, according to the people, who asked not to be named.

“We are just starting to see this strategy working,” culture secretary Oliver Dowden told LBC Radio on Thursday. “That would all point towards that staying in place, but we did say we would review it in three weeks and that’s what we’re doing.”

Raab will chair a meeting of top ministers and officials on Thursday to discuss the process for deciding on whether to extend the restrictions.