UK weighs up an extension of Covid-19 lockdown
London — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a third night in the critical care unit in hospital, where his condition was improving, as officials drew up plans to extend the lockdown in a bid to control the UK’s growing coronavirus crisis.
The latest data shows Britain’s national picture has turned bleaker, with a record 938 people dying of the virus in the 24 hours to 5pm on Tuesday, bringing the UK’s death toll to 7,097.
With foreign secretary Dominic Raab temporarily in charge, the country is heading into the worst of the crisis without its elected leader, and a major decision is looming on whether to extend or lift the lockdown.
It’s highly likely restrictions will be kept for weeks longer when the restrictions are reviewed next week, as ministers wait for infections to peak, people familiar with the matter said. There’s not enough evidence yet to justify relaxing the curbs, though discussions are ongoing and no formal decision has yet been taken, according to the people, who asked not to be named.
“We are just starting to see this strategy working,” culture secretary Oliver Dowden told LBC Radio on Thursday. “That would all point towards that staying in place, but we did say we would review it in three weeks and that’s what we’re doing.”
Raab will chair a meeting of top ministers and officials on Thursday to discuss the process for deciding on whether to extend the restrictions.
Entering peak
Scientists predict the UK will be headed into the peak of the outbreak over the next week, at the very moment it has a power vacuum in Johnson’s absence. The government is already battling criticism of its handling of the crisis, with hospitals short of protective equipment and testing rates lagging behind other countries.
With signs of the pandemic turning the corner in Spain and Italy, Europe’s hardest-hit countries, Britain is moving into its most critical phase, with deaths still rising.
On Wednesday, deputy chief scientific adviser Angela McLean said the number of new cases was “not accelerating out of control”, which was positive for the National Health Service.
“The rate at which this is rising is definitely getting slower,” McLean said. “It looks like we’re beginning to get to a flat curve” on hospitalisations, she said.
On Tuesday, chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance said there were signs for optimism in the numbers of new infections, which were stable. There would need to be more data, though, before the authorities could make any decision to end a lockdown that’s crippling the economy.
Johnson improving
Johnson has been in St Thomas’ Hospital in London since Sunday after struggling to shake off virus symptoms, including a cough and a fever. He’s been receiving standard treatment with oxygen and has not needed a ventilator, the premier’s spokesperson, James Slack, earlier told reporters in London. He continues to make “steady progress” and remains in intensive care, 10 Downing Street said in a statement on Wednesday evening.
While Johnson is “in good spirits,” he is not working, and Raab is now in charge of the government in all areas. “He has the ability to contact those that he needs to,” Slack said. “He is following the advice of his doctors at all times.”
“The latest from the hospital is that the prime minister remains in intensive care where his condition is improving,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said Wednesday, as he also announced £750m of support for charities hit by the crisis. “He’s been sitting up and engaging positively with the clinical team.”
With Tim Ross, Olivia Konotey-Ahulu and Stuart Biggs.
Bloomberg