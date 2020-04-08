News & Fox / Numbers

Lockdown day 12: Latest coronavirus numbers

Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises to 1,749, an increase of 95 from the previous day

08 April 2020 - 06:00

Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus newsletter

Stay up to date with crucial updates every weekday
News & Fox
6 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Pandemics: lessons from the past for those who are Left

We isolate, caregivers risk their lives, the rich hoard and the poor suffer. But the rich die too. And we argue like there’s no tomorrow
Opinion
19 hours ago

Confronting confinement: how long will the lockdown last?

Open up the country and risk a public health disaster, or leave it locked up and risk an even greater economic crash and the potential for escalating ...
Features
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Lockdown day 11: Latest coronavirus numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
2.
FREE | Read the full April 2 edition of Financial ...
News & Fox
3.
Sign up for Financial Mail’s daily coronavirus ...
News & Fox
4.
Lockdown day 12: Latest coronavirus numbers
News & Fox / Numbers
5.
How to read the Financial Mail e-edition during ...
News & Fox

Related Articles

ROB ROSE: Why Ramaphosa mustn’t lift the lockdown too soon

Opinion / Editor's Note

BRUCE WHITFIELD’S LOCKDOWN DIARY: The slow death of the gig economy

Opinion

Top SA fund managers take a Covid-19 beating

Money & Investing

BRUCE WHITFIELD: A golden chance to use the SABC for good

Opinion

Junked: What else could possibly go wrong for SA ...

Features / Cover Story

Coronavirus to push Zimbabwe to the brink?

Features / Africa

Life in lockdown: stories from inside a township

Features

Covid-19 pandemic brings trolls out of their holes

Features

What’s up with SA’s Covid-19 infection numbers?

Features

EXCLUSIVE: The 11 factors that will shape SA’s lockdown

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.