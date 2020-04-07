Leaders call to extend Indian coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi — India’s 21-day lockdown is set to end next week but several state leaders have called for an extension, or only a partial lifting of restrictions, saying it is the only way to avoid a surge in the coronavirus pandemic that will be difficult to tackle.

India has, so far, escaped a big surge in cases after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked its 1.3-billion people to stay indoors in the world’s biggest lockdown last month that authorities have tightly enforced.

But shuttering down the $2.9-trillion economy has left millions of people without work and forced those who live on daily wages to flee to their homes in the countryside for food and shelter.

The chief minister of the southern state of Telangana, which has been hit by a rash of cases tied to a Muslim religious gathering in Delhi, said the country can take the hit to the economy and that it is more important to save lives. “I am for the lockdown of the country after April 15, because, we can recover from the economic problem, but, we cannot get back lives,” K Chandrasekhar Rao told reporters.