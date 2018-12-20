Britain can still hold a second Brexit referendum, says French minister

Britain can still hold a second Brexit referendum, says France’s European affairs minister Nathalie Loiseau.

“The door remains open, but it will be up to them to choose, not us,” Loiseau told French TV station CNews on Thursday.

Former prime minister Tony Blair is among those leading calls for a second Brexit referendum as Prime Minister Theresa May faces deadlock in parliament over her deal to leave the EU.

May has consistently ruled out a second referendum as an option.

France is also taking measures to minimise any potential impact if Britain were to leave the EU without a Brexit deal, Loiseau said, repeating previous statements to that effect.

In October, French budget minister Gerald Darmanin said France was hiring 700 additional customs officers and extra border-control facilities in case Britain left the EU without a Brexit deal.

Reuters