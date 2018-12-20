JUSTICE MALALA: Let us count the ways that Zuma led us astray

You couldn’t make 2018 up. We started the year with Jacob Zuma looking and sounding like he was going mad. And we are ending it with the man who moonlights as the president of the US — when he takes a break from playing golf and tweeting — seemingly going cuckoo thanks to his legal troubles.

In January Zuma’s "radical economic transformation" (RET) candidate, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, had just been handed a humiliating defeat at the ANC’s Nasrec conference in December.

Everything changed for Zuma, the erstwhile strongman of the party.

The Cyril Ramaphosa brigade was baying for his blood. The most vocal of the RET advocates were hiding under their beds.

Even Bathabile Dlamini, who masquerades as a "leader" of the ANC Women’s League and RET, was quiet as a mouse. Zuma — alone and defeated — seemed to be on the verge of a breakdown.

Remember that phantasmagoric interview with the SABC on Valentine’s Day? He claimed the ANC leadership had not provided him with reasons why he should resign as the president of the country.

"I need to be furnished [with reasons] on what I have done. Unfortunately, no-one has been able to provide what it is that I have done," he fulminated in response to the last of several visits he had received from his comrades in the ANC asking him to pack up and leave the creature comforts of the Union Buildings.