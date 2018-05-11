European businesses likely to pay the price of Trump quitting the Iran deal

In 2016, Germany delivered €2.57bn worth of goods to the country. The following year, German exports jumped to €2.97bn, a 15.5% year-on-year increase.

Berlin’s exports include machinery, pharmaceutical products and foods. Iran’s exports to Germany, meanwhile, amounted to €314m in 2016 and €410m in 2017.

Industrial German giant Siemens, which first began operating in Iran in 1868, returned in March 2016, teaming up with local group Mapna to build gas turbines and generators for power plants. Siemens has since signed a contract for 12 compressors for two natural-gas processing plants.

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler signed a deal in 2016 with two Iranian companies to produce and market trucks.

France

French exports soared from €562m in 2015 to €1.5bn in 2017, close to the sum seen prior to the reinforced sanctions against Iran. French imports from Iran in 2017 surged to €2.3bn, the highest number since 2008.

French oil giant Total has struck up a partnership with Chinese conglomerate CNPC, pledging to invest $5bn in the South Pars gas field. However, Total has only invested $100m in the project so far, according to a source close to the deal.

In 2017, French car maker PSA, which holds a whopping 30% market share in Iran, announced a distribution deal with Iranian vehicle company DS. Renault also sells cars in the Islamic Republic.