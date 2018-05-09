Markets

SA set to suffer the most from Trump’s Iran sanctions, says Bloomberg

09 May 2018 - 12:29 Agency Staff
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS
Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS

SA is the country that will suffer most from US President Donald Trump’s decision to exit the Iran nuclear accord, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Bloomberg Economics ranked SA as the most vulnerable country to Iran sanctions, followed by Thailand and Turkey. Reasons for SA’s vulnerability included its dependence on Iranian oil.

SA is also exposed to Iran via MTN which operates a joint venture, MTN Irancell.

MTN’s share price fell as much as 4% to R120 on Wednesday morning, but recovered some of this to be 2% lower at R122l.40 at 11.45am.

Of 15 emerging markets, Bloomberg rated Russia as the country with the least to lose from fresh sanctions on Iran because its oil production accounts for 10% of its GDP, in contrast with SA where oil consumption contributes a negative 3% to GDP.

Bloomberg, Staff Writer

How Trump's decision on Iran could impact South Africa

Trump’s announcement stands to reduce the SA-Iran trade target of $8bn‚ including oil imports
National
17 hours ago

What happens when Trump pulls US out of Iran deal

Rob Malley, one of the original negotiators of the Obama-era deal, says he has no doubt Trump will now try to kill it — but its fate lies in ...
World
1 day ago

Donald Trump’s Iran move good news for Sasol, bad news for MTN

Oil prices rose 1% on Wednesday morning after the US president exited the Iran nuclear accord
Markets
7 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Donald Trump’s Iran move good news for Sasol, bad ...
Markets
2.
Rand weakens to near five-month low amid ...
Markets
3.
SA set to suffer the most from Trump’s Iran ...
Markets
4.
World stocks steady as oil and dollar soars as US ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE suffers broad-based losses on ...
Markets

Related Articles

How Trump's decision on Iran could impact South Africa
National

ELI LAKE: Trump's Iran gambit: What happens now?
World

What happens when Trump pulls US out of Iran deal
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.