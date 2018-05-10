MARKETS ANALYSIS: How Trump’s Iran move has messed with Opec

London — The international nuclear agreement with Iran might not be the only deal US President Donald Trump has unravelled.

On Monday, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih was repeating his mantra that production cuts by oil cartel Opec and its allies must keep going. Within 48 hours, the country had raised the prospect of increasing output.

Between the two pronouncements came Trump’s decision to scrap the nuclear accord with Iran, re-imposing sanctions on the world’s fifth-biggest oil exporter.

"The Iranian sanctions may change the Opec June meeting completely," said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst at consultants Energy Aspects in London. "It’s no longer about extending the production cuts, but rather about when to start raising output gradually."

For the past 16 months, Opec, Russia and other allies have been constraining output to eliminate a global glut. They have largely achieved that goal, but the Saudis — keen for higher prices — have insisted the curbs should continue to drive oil stockpiles even lower.

That policy may falter in the wake of Trump’s Iran sanctions. While it is still uncertain how far he intends to curtail Iranian oil shipments, most analysts predict a cutback.

EU resistance

When the international sanctions were last in force on Iran from 2012 to 2015, it removed about 1-million barrels a day from the market. This time, America’s allies in Europe want to keep the nuclear accord alive and are resisting joining any US embargo. Estimates vary from "little impact" anticipated by Barclays, to a potential loss of more than 50% of the country’s 2.7-million barrels of daily shipments predicted by consultant FGE.

Reduced flows from Iran would compound escalating losses in troubled Opec member Venezuela, further draining global oil inventories while demand remains strong, said Goldman Sachs Group. Oil futures rose to a three-year high of $77.65 a barrel in London at 8.10am on Thursday.

This presents the Saudis with a dilemma: Should they retain their focus on higher prices and keep output steady? Or should they offer political and economic support to Trump, and take market share away from their regional rival, by raising production to fill the gap?

A statement released by the kingdom a few hours after Trump’s announcement seemed to provide the answer. Saudi Arabia would "mitigate the effects of any supply shortages", it said. Kuwait later gave a similar assurance.