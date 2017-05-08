UK predicted to keep interest rates unchanged

Increasing inflation, fuelled by rising energy costs and the pound’s post-Brexit vote plunge, has strained the BoE consensus recently and prompted some investors to speculate that a first rate hike in nearly a decade might come sooner than expected.

Michael Saunders, who left Citi to join the MPC in August, hinted in April that he might side with US academic Kristin Forbes, so far the sole supporter on the MPC for raising rates from their current level of 0.25%. That was before official data showed Britain’s economy lost a lot of its momentum in the first three months of 2017 when it expanded at a quarterly pace of 0.3%, half the BoE’s forecast.

Household spending, the economy’s main driver, is starting to wilt as inflation pushes past the BoE’s 2% target.

And while there are tentative signs that growth in exports might pick up some of the slack, opinions differ over how much.

The Reuters poll, however, suggests Forbes will remain in her minority of one, resulting in a 7-1 vote in favour of keeping rates at their record low.

The MPC is temporarily down to eight members following the resignation of Charlotte Hogg as BoE deputy governor after claims she overlooked a conflict of interest.

Economists also say the BoE is likely to trim its forecast for economic growth of 2% for 2017 after the weak start to the year, even if some private-sector surveys have suggested a bit of a recovery in April.

Twists and turns to Brexit

Governor Mark Carney’s words will be scrutinised for any shift in his views. In February he said Britain’s economy faced "twists and turns" on its road to Brexit, suggesting he remained in no hurry to consider higher interest rates.

He will probably strike a similar tone this week.