Paris to put more effort to attract Brexit banks after Macron’s victory

"Macron’s win is a sign that France is on the road to implement more structural reforms that are needed," Paris Europlace CE Arnaud de Bresson said, estimating that Paris could attract 20,000 workers from Britain.

"Macron will personally make it his mission to convince the international banks as well as investors of the benefits of Paris," he added.

The new president is promising to overhaul the labour market and simplify the French tax and pension systems, while paring back regulations that he says hamper innovation. But there is a lot of uncertainty about the likely pace of reforms, which could take months or even years to implement.

"Macron’s victory will spur a redoubling in the sales pitch for Paris. They are going to go all out," a banking source at an international bank said.

A delegation from Paris Europlace, together with Christian Noyer, the former French central bank governor, will travel to the US on May 22 and May 23 to try to persuade the financial industry there to choose Paris as their European base.

Europlace had already held about 100 meetings with large international banks as well as asset management, investment, insurance and fintech companies in London, New York, Shanghai and Tokyo, it said in March.

"Lots of banks have been waiting for the results of the election before making a decision on relocation plans and Macron’s election will give a boost for the choice of Paris," said De Bresson.

He added that French regulators were offering fast-track solutions to banks and asset management firms seeking the required licences and that Macron had pledged to implement labour law reforms within his first 100 days in office.