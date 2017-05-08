Labour wants big business and the rich to stump up

However, on a BBC show he said those earning above that threshold would be asked to pay "a modest bit" more.

Businesses would also be asked to stump up to pay for upgrades to Britain’s infrastructure, such as new railways.

"As part of the new settlement, a Labour government will be asking business to contribute its fair share, with the largest companies paying a bit more in tax," he said.

The details would be set out in Labour’s manifesto, to be published within weeks.

The Conservatives said Labour would have to raise taxes to tackle what they claimed was a £45bn black hole in its spending plans. "Jeremy Corbyn will have to raise taxes because his nonsensical economic ideas don’t add up and he’ll make a mess of the Brexit negotiations," said chief secretary to the Treasury David Gauke.

The BBC’s Andrew Marr put it to McDonnell, who, like Corbyn, is on the far left of the party, that he would be the first Marxist Labour finance minister.

"I’m going to be the first socialist, in the tradition of the Labour Party," McDonnell said.

When asked if he was a Marxist, he replied: "I believe there is a lot to learn from reading [Das] Kapital."

The Conservatives jumped on his comment. "The man Jeremy Corbyn wants to make chancellor believes that the nonsensical ideas of Karl Marx — punitive taxes, closing down businesses and the removal of private property — should be at the heart of Britain’s economic policy," said International Development Minister Priti Patel.

May has said she would not increase VAT, but she has not extended the same promise to other taxes. The Tories’ commanding lead in opinion polls of up to 19percentage points and big gains in local elections last Thursday put May on track to increase her majority, but pressure to detail her approach to tax and spending policies is mounting.

Reuters