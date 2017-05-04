EU needs formula to settle on Brexit bill

An agreement on this formula is one of the key conditions the EU has set for the start of discussions on a future trade relationship with London, Barnier said.

Britain is keen to begin discussing a trade deal as soon as possible because such negotiations can take years.

Another milestone that would have to be reached is agreement on the date by which EU citizens arriving in Britain would still enjoy the rights now guaranteed under EU laws.

The EU wants this "cut-off date" to be the day of Britain’s exit, March 29 2019, while some in London would rather bring it forward. The EU wants its citizens to have all the rights they enjoy now, including the right to permanent residency after five years, even if they arrive in Britain on the last day of its EU membership.

The UK’s Brexit minister, David Davis, indicated on Wednesday that his views were aligned with those of the EU on this issue.

"It is the intention that they will have a generous settlement, pretty much exactly what they enjoy now and our British citizens abroad will do the same," Davis said in a BBC interview.

Barnier noted the sooner the initial budget and citizens’ rights issues were settled, the sooner the EU could start discussing trade issues, which are crucial for Britain because nearly half of its exports go to the EU.

Officially, it is for Barnier to recommend when trade discussions can begin. "I hope it will be in the autumn, October or November. I don’t know. I hope I will be able to say clearly and objectively that there is sufficient progress." he said.

The talks are on hold for now because of elections in Britain on June 8.

Reuters