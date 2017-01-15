French summit in bid to revive Middle East peace

Paris — Diplomats from 70 countries gathered in Paris on Sunday to try to revive Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts amid fears of a new escalation if US president-elect Donald Trump implements a pledge to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Neither Israel nor the Palestinians are represented at the conference, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed as "rigged" against the Jewish state. It was set in motion in January last year, long before the US abstained in December’s landmark UN vote to condemn Israel’s expansionist policy.

French President Francois Hollande said in the keynote address the creation of a Palestinian state remained the only possible solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"The two-state solution continues to have widespread support, and is still the objective of the international community," Hollande said. "But the two-state solution is threatened by the continued building of settlements, by the weakness of the peace camp, by mistrust between the two sides, and by the terrorists who have always feared a peace settlement."