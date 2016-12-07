Europol probes ignored shipwreck in which 500 migrants drowned

Only 37 people survived when an Egyptian trawler capsized as its crew of smugglers loaded more migrants on board from a smaller feeder boat.

The survivors, who eventually reached Greece on April 16, said the smugglers abandoned the scene, leaving up to 100 people still alive in the sea.

They said the smugglers used force to stop survivors on the feeder boat rescuing others. They searched only for their comrades, ignoring the screams of the migrants and beating some back into the water.

Among the dead were an estimated 190 Somalis, 150 Ethiopians, 80 Egyptians, and 85 people from Sudan, Syria and other countries.

In interviews with Reuters and BBC Newsnight, Wainwright said that in hindsight his agency should have investigated the April sinking, and the media inquiries might have exposed a "gap here in the collective response by Europe" to such cases.

Italy, where the ship was headed, has not investigated the sinking. Nor has Greece, where the survivors landed. Both countries judged that no crime had occurred within their jurisdiction.

There was no investigation by any UN body, the EU’s frontier agency, Nato or the EU’s Mediterranean naval force. All said investigating the incident was not within their mandate.

Reuters has identified the owners of the doomed ship and the ringleaders of the voyage, as well as the alleged people brokers who assembled the migrants in Cairo and Alexandria and took their money.

The investigation also revealed that, under pressure from smugglers, some survivors initially lied about the journey, saying that they left from Libya’s Tobruk instead of Alexandria, Egypt, their actual departure point.

In Egypt, Judge Khaled al-Nashar, assistant to Egypt’s minister of justice for parliamentary and media affairs, said he could not say what inquiries had taken place into the April sinking. But he said Egypt had just passed laws against illegal migration and was determined to act against smugglers.

He said further action on the April sinking was not ruled out. "If the occurrence of such a crime is proven, Egypt certainly will not hesitate to conduct the necessary investigations to uncover it and arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice."

Some Egyptian lawyers believe the smugglers’ actions amounted to murder. "I consider putting 500 people on this boat to be murder. There is no other way to describe it," said Sabry Tolba, an Egyptian lawyer hired by the families of victims.

Reuters