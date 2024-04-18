China surges ahead in wind power production

A ship sails between wind turbines in the Taiwan strait off the coast of Pingtan Island, Fujian province, China, April 10 2023. Picture: THOMAS PETER /REUTERS
Littleton, Colorado — China’s wind farms produced more than 100 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity in March, the highest monthly total yet by a single country and as much as all of Europe and North America combined, according to figures from energy think-tank Ember.
The production total was 25% more than in March 2023, and helps extend China’s dominant position as by far the world’s largest renewable energy producer.
China’s output total in March was more than twice the generation in the US, the second-largest wind producer, and nearly nine times more than produced in Germany, the number three producer.
However, the March tally may also be the highest for the year, as seasonal wind speed changes mean that China’s annual peak for wind output typically occurs in March or April, before dropping in summer as wind speeds slow.
Milestone
Nonetheless, the output record is a new milestone for clean energy trackers, and ensures that China remains the leading driver of global clean energy output.
China’s wind power generation stems from several large wind installations across the country.
Some areas, especially Inner Mongolia in the north and Xinjiang in the west, host some of the world’s largest wind farms, and account for the largest share of China’s wind power output.
But the build-out of wind generation capacity is taking place in all regions, resulting in a growing volume of clean energy in all major power-consuming regions.
And output in all provinces, including Guangdong in the south, Yunnan in the southwest, Anhui in the east, and Heilongjiang in the northeast, have recorded close to record high production totals so far in 2024.
That widespread rise in wind output helped push wind power’s share of China’s total electricity generation steadily higher, to an average of 11.4% during the first quarter of 2024 from 9.6% during all of 2023, according to Ember.
That share compares with about 62% for coal and 12% for hydro, and so cements wind power as China’s third-largest source of electricity.
Solar power grabbed a share of about 6% of China’s total electricity generation in 2023, and will probably expand that share in 2024 thanks to continued increases in solar generation capacity in the country.
Solar power will also play a critical role in boosting electricity generation in summer months, when overall power demand in China is at its highest due to rapidly rising use of air conditioners.
But wind farms are likely to remain the most important source of renewable power in China for the foreseeable future, due in large part to their ability to produce electricity even when the sun doesn’t shine, and from locations spread throughout the country and often close to major demand centres.
Further growth in domestic wind power generation capacity is also expected throughout 2024 and beyond as part of Beijing’s ambitious plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2060.
That means even higher wind power generation totals can be expected going forward, ensuring that China will retain its position as the global wind sector leader.
China surges ahead in wind power production
The country’s output double that of the US in March
Reuters
