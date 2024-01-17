Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Conflicts remain regional until the great powers pick a side A ‘Nato-type’ alliance is taking shape in the Indo-Pacific amid China’s territorial claims in the region B L Premium

There is a slow-burning conflict in the South China Sea, essentially a regional conflict, that could suck the US into a third mess after Ukraine and Palestine. China has laid out territorial claims in Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), and the US has picked a side, as it were.

Everybody seems to have some idea about “the rise of China”, but a wider context may be helpful. The Taiwanese went to the polls last weekend. The incumbent, Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party, returned to office with about 40% of the vote but with a loss of legislative majority...