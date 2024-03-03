Record low election turnout amid discontent in Iran

Iranian people cast their votes at a polling station in Tehran, Iran, on March 1 2024. Picture: MAJID SAEED/GETTY IMAGES
Turnout for Iran’s parliamentary election, seen as a test of the clerical establishment’s legitimacy, appears to have hit a historic low of about 41%, according to unofficial reports quoted by state media at the weekend.
The election followed antigovernment protests in 2022/23 that spiralled into some of Iran’s worst political turmoil since the 1979 Islamic revolution and coincided with growing frustration over the sanctions-hit country’s economic troubles.
Partial results appeared to show hardliners set to keep their grip on parliament, while high-profile moderates and conservatives stayed away from Friday’s election and reformists called it neither free nor fair as it was mainly a contest between hardliners and low-key conservatives loyal to Islamic revolutionary ideals.
Mohammad Khatami, Iran’s first reformist president, was among critics who did not vote on Friday.
Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, a women’s rights advocate, in a statement shared by her family with Reuters, called the election a “sham”.
State news agency IRNA said unofficial reports put turnout at more than 25-million, or about 41% of eligible voters.
The Hamshahri newspaper called the turnout “a 25-million slap” to calls for an election boycott, in a front-page headline next to a depiction of a ballot paper smacking US President Joe Biden in the face.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Iran’s “enemies” — a term he normally uses for the US and Israel — of trying to create despair among Iranian voters.
“The Silent Majority” was the front page headline in Ham Mihan, a pro-reform newspaper, which put the turnout at about 40%.
The interior ministry was expected to announce the official turnout later. If the turnout figure is confirmed, it would be the lowest since Iran’s Islamic revolution in 1979.
Iran’s turnout fell to 42.5% in 2020 parliamentary elections from about 62% in 2016.
More than 15,000 candidates ran for the 290-seat parliament on Friday. The poll was twinned with a vote for the 88 seat Assembly of Experts, an influential body that has the task of choosing 84-year-old Khamenei’s successor.
Hardline President Ebrahim Raisi was re-elected to the Assembly of Experts with 82.5% of the vote, the interior ministry announced on Saturday.
Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist who was elected president in landslide wins in 2013 and 2017 promising to reduce Iran’s diplomatic isolation, was banned from running, drawing criticism from moderates.
Record low election turnout amid discontent in Iran
Early results show hardliners keeping control of parliament
Turnout for Iran’s parliamentary election, seen as a test of the clerical establishment’s legitimacy, appears to have hit a historic low of about 41%, according to unofficial reports quoted by state media at the weekend.
The election followed antigovernment protests in 2022/23 that spiralled into some of Iran’s worst political turmoil since the 1979 Islamic revolution and coincided with growing frustration over the sanctions-hit country’s economic troubles.
Partial results appeared to show hardliners set to keep their grip on parliament, while high-profile moderates and conservatives stayed away from Friday’s election and reformists called it neither free nor fair as it was mainly a contest between hardliners and low-key conservatives loyal to Islamic revolutionary ideals.
Mohammad Khatami, Iran’s first reformist president, was among critics who did not vote on Friday.
Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, a women’s rights advocate, in a statement shared by her family with Reuters, called the election a “sham”.
State news agency IRNA said unofficial reports put turnout at more than 25-million, or about 41% of eligible voters.
The Hamshahri newspaper called the turnout “a 25-million slap” to calls for an election boycott, in a front-page headline next to a depiction of a ballot paper smacking US President Joe Biden in the face.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Iran’s “enemies” — a term he normally uses for the US and Israel — of trying to create despair among Iranian voters.
“The Silent Majority” was the front page headline in Ham Mihan, a pro-reform newspaper, which put the turnout at about 40%.
The interior ministry was expected to announce the official turnout later. If the turnout figure is confirmed, it would be the lowest since Iran’s Islamic revolution in 1979.
Iran’s turnout fell to 42.5% in 2020 parliamentary elections from about 62% in 2016.
More than 15,000 candidates ran for the 290-seat parliament on Friday. The poll was twinned with a vote for the 88 seat Assembly of Experts, an influential body that has the task of choosing 84-year-old Khamenei’s successor.
Hardline President Ebrahim Raisi was re-elected to the Assembly of Experts with 82.5% of the vote, the interior ministry announced on Saturday.
Hassan Rouhani, a pragmatist who was elected president in landslide wins in 2013 and 2017 promising to reduce Iran’s diplomatic isolation, was banned from running, drawing criticism from moderates.
Reuters
Iran poll seen as legitimacy test for clerical rulers
LETTER: SA hosts massacre overseer
IMF says war and oil cuts will slow Middle East growth
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Opec+ prolongs production cuts to second quarter
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why India is quietly befriending Iran
Iran poll seen as legitimacy test for clerical rulers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.