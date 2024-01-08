World / Asia

No water for thousands of Japan’s earthquake survivors

Mudslides, boulders and cracks in the roads have buried homes and blocked access routes

08 January 2024 - 11:14
by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Campbell
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Evacuees stand in a line to receive water from a water tank car at an evacuation center, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Wajima, Japan on January 4 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Evacuees stand in a line to receive water from a water tank car at an evacuation center, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Wajima, Japan on January 4 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Nishiaraya, Japan — A week after a major earthquake struck the west coast of Japan, thousands of people are still without water and electricity and have yet to be told when plans to rebuild can begin.

The magnitude 7.6 quake killed at least 168 people on New Year’s Day with 323 reported missing. Sub-zero temperatures and heavy snow and rain have hampered the delivery of aid, leaving thousands with diminishing supplies and little information.

Mudslides, boulders and cracks in the road have buried homes and blocked access routes. Those living in areas that escaped the greatest damage, such as Nishiaraya, a village of 1,000 people on the outskirts of Kanazawa, brave the snow to collect drinking water.

“When will reconstruction begin? When will temporary housing be built? We’re not getting any information,” said Nishiaraya resident Hiroe Kawabe. “If we can’t live here we need to think about leaving. We want information on how long it will take.”

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said on Monday that 500 people could be temporarily housed in a sports centre in Kanazawa but said more evacuation centres were needed. He said the government was also working to find hotel rooms for evacuees.

On Friday, Kishida said that the government would tap ¥4.74bn ($32.77m) of budget reserves for reconstruction efforts.

But the weather makes reconstruction a dangerous task and more snow and rain are expected in coming days.

Nishiaraya fire department chief Hisashi Ida said the biggest risk was not being able to plough the snow.

“Machines won’t be able to get in and walking on bumpy parts where snow has accumulated will cause injuries. I think this will be a ‘secondary disaster’ and I am worried.”

Japan sits on the “Ring of Fire” arc of volcanoes and oceanic trenches that partly encircles the Pacific Basin. It accounts for about 20% of the world’s earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

The New Year’s Day quake was Japan’s deadliest since 2016 when 276 people were killed in a quake that hit the southwestern region of Kumamoto. 

Reuters

Japan’s premier vows ‘ceaseless’ aid as snow hampers quake relief

Rescue workers dig through rubble three metres deep to unearth houses buried by landslides
World
1 day ago

Fears that supplies may run out for earthquake survivors in Japan

More rescuers pour into cut-off remote areas but 176 people remain unaccounted for as winter takes its toll
World
4 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Yellen from the rooftops, Janet says the US is ...
World / Americas
2.
China to probe EU brandy in tit-for-tat ...
World / Europe
3.
Vulcan rocket sends privately built robotic Moon ...
World / Americas
4.
‘Suicidal’ mass killer Breivik sues Norway in bid ...
World / Europe
5.
Key part from Alaska Airlines jet recovered in US
World / Americas

Related Articles

Japan quake survivors face freezing rain

World / Asia

Toll in worst quake in Japan since 2016 toll rises to 55

World / Asia

Japan's quake toll hits 48 as rescuers race to find survivors

World

Quake-hit Japan on tsunami alert

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.