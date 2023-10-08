World / Asia

Earthquakes kill more than 2,000 in Afghanistan

Logistical challenges are hinder operations, particularly in remote areas, WHO says

08 October 2023 - 17:39
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Hemmed in by mountains, Afghanistan has a history of strong earthquakes. Picture: ALI KHARA/REUTERS
Hemmed in by mountains, Afghanistan has a history of strong earthquakes. Picture: ALI KHARA/REUTERS

Kabul — More than 2,000 people were killed in earthquakes in Afghanistan and more than 9,000 injured, the Taliban administration said on Sunday, in the deadliest tremors to rock the quake-prone mountainous country in years.

The Saturday quakes in the west of the country hit 35km northwest of the city of Herat, with one of 6.3 magnitude, the US Geological Survey said.

In February, quakes in Turkey and Syria killed an estimated 50,000.

Janan Sayeeq, spokesperson for the ministry of disasters, said 2,053 people were killed, 9,240 injured and 1,320 houses damaged or destroyed. The death toll spiked from 500 reported earlier on Sunday by the Red Crescent.

Ten rescue teams are in the area, which borders Iran, Sayeeq told a media conference.

The quakes triggered panic in Herat, resident Naseema said. “People left their houses, we are all on the streets,” she wrote in a text message to Reuters on Saturday, adding that the city was feeling aftershocks.

More than 200 dead had been taken to various hospitals, a Herat health department official who identified himself as Dr Danish, said, adding most of them were women and children. Bodies had been “taken to several places — military bases, hospitals”, Danish said.

Beds were set up outside the main hospital in Herat to receive a flood of victims, photos on social media showed.

Food, drinking water, medicine, clothes and tents are urgently needed for rescue and relief, Suhail Shaheen, the head of the Taliban political office in Qatar, said in a message to the media.

The medieval minarets of Herat sustained some damage, photographs on social media showed, with cracks visible and tiles fallen off roofs.

Hemmed in by mountains, Afghanistan has a history of strong earthquakes, many in the rugged Hindu Kush region bordering Pakistan. Death tolls often rise when information comes in from more remote parts of a country where decades of war have left infrastructure in a shambles, and relief and rescue operations difficult to organise.

Afghanistan’s healthcare system, reliant almost entirely on foreign aid, has faced crippling cuts in the two years since the Taliban took over and much international assistance, which had formed the backbone of the economy, was halted.

Diplomats and aid officials say concerns over Taliban restrictions on women and competing global humanitarian crises are causing donors to pull back on financial support. =The Islamist government has ordered most Afghan female aid staff not to work, though with exemptions in health and education.

In August, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross said it was likely to end its financial support for 25 Afghan hospitals because of funding constraints.

There are a total of 202 public health facilities in Herat province, one of which is the major regional hospital where 500 casualties had been taken, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a report on Sunday.

A vast majority of the facilities are smaller basic health centres and logistical challenges are hindering operations, particularly in remote areas, the WHO said. “While search and rescue operations remain ongoing, casualties in these areas have not yet been fully identified,” it said.

Reuters

Pakistan’s threat to evict Afghan refugees is ‘unacceptable’, says Taliban

Caretaker government has set a November 1 deadline for about 1.73-million Afghans staying in Pakistan without legal status to leave or face forcible ...
World
3 days ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Geography as destiny restricts aspiration among stateless people

The UN estimates that worldwide about 110-million people are displaced
Opinion
4 days ago

Afghan leader says no peace talks being held with Taliban

Ahmad Massoud has vowed to increase ‘guerrilla warfare’ to bring the hardline Islamists to the negotiating table
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Russia opens taps on diesel exports amid supply ...
World / Europe
2.
Earthquakes kill more than 2,000 in Afghanistan
World / Asia
3.
UK’s opposition Labour on course for landslide ...
World / Europe
4.
Hamas upsets the Middle East’s chess board
World / Middle East
5.
Neither HIV not sexism frightened ’80s LGBTQ+ ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Hamas upsets the Middle East’s chess board

World / Middle East

Afghan leader says no peace talks being held with Taliban

World / Asia

UN agency cuts rations to 2-million Afghans as funds dry up

World / Asia

Unicef wants clarity on report of NGO ban from Afghan education

World / Middle East

Afghanistan’s Taliban government bars women from university education

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.