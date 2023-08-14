World / Asia

Kim calls for raised missile production to prepare for war

The North Korean leader’s order comes days before South Korea and the US are to begin annual military drills

14 August 2023 - 08:18 Joyce Lee and Hyonhee Shin
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Picture: KCNA VIA REUTERS
Seoul — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for production of missiles and artillery shells to ramp up so the country can secure “overwhelming military power” and be ready for war, state media KCNA said on Monday.

Kim gave the order as he visited key munitions factories that produce tactical missiles, missile launch platforms, armoured vehicles and artillery shells on Friday and Saturday.

His field inspection was the latest in a string of visits to arms factories, where he ordered mass production of weapons, and came days before South Korea and the US are to begin annual military drills, which Pyongyang sees as a rehearsal for war.

Kim noted an “important goal to dramatically increase” missile production capacity to meet the needs of the expanded and strengthened frontline military units, KCNA said.

“The qualitative levels of war preparations depend on the development of the munitions industry, and the factory has a tremendous responsibility in accelerating our military’s war preparations,” he was quoted as saying.

At other plants, Kim inspected and drove a new utility combat armoured vehicle, and praised recent progress in modernising production lines for large-calibre multiple rocket launcher rounds, KCNA said.

There was a “very urgent need” to “exponentially increase” the production of such rockets to strengthen frontline artillery units, he said.

“Our army must thoroughly secure overwhelming military power and solid readiness to handle any war at any time, so that the enemy does not dare to use force, and would be annihilated if it does,” Kim said.

The South Korean and US militaries are expected to hold their Ulchi Freedom Guardian summer exercises this month, and North Korea has denounced them as a rehearsal for nuclear war.

The US has accused North Korea of providing weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine, including artillery shells, shoulder-fired rockets and missiles.

North Korea and Russia have denied any arms transactions.

KCNA separately said on Monday that Kim visited “typhoon-hit areas” after tropical storm Khanun swept over the Korean peninsula last week, flooding farmlands. 

Reuters

North Korean hackers target Russian missile maker

Country is so isolated it will even try to filch technology from allies, experts say
Kim joins Russian and Chinese officials at military parade

North Korea rolls out ballistic missiles, which are banned by the UN Security Council
Russia and North Korea flex ties amid missile show

This marks a Cold War coalition revival as the hermit nation parades its banned nuclear weapons before Russian and Chinese allies
2 weeks ago
