Singapore opposition party members quit over improper relationship
Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera and youth wing president Nicole Seah resign after a social media post showed them holding hands
19 July 2023 - 18:15 Chen Lin
The Workers' Party Secretary-General Pritam Singh attends a press conference at their headquarters in Singapore on July 19 2023. Picture: EDGAR SU/REUTERS
Singapore — Two senior members of Singapore’s largest opposition party quit on Wednesday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship, the latest scandal to hit a country otherwise used to stable and drama-free politics.
The Workers’ Party (WP) said MP Leon Perera and its youth wing president, Nicole Seah, had handed in letters of resignation after a video circulated on social media earlier this week showing the pair holding hands.
“The constitution of the Workers’ Party requires candidates to be honest and frank in their dealings with the party and the people of Singapore,” WP secretary-general Pritam Singh said, adding that Perera had been untruthful when first asked about the relationship in late 2020 to early 2021.
Seah had also denied the relationship when asked by party leaders at that time, Singh said, adding the pair’s behaviour is “unacceptable”.
This is the third scandal to rock Singapore's political landscape within a week.
Last week, the transport minister was arrested in connection with a graft investigation, and on Monday two legislators, including the house speaker, quit because of an inappropriate relationship. All three were members of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).
The WP and the PAP have in the past sacked members for extramarital relationships.
National University of Singapore political scientist Chong Ja Ian said as the ruling party, the PAP has more to lose in light of the scandals engulfing its members, and that voters would judge its actions at the polls, due by 2025.
“The unknown is how many voters find [the PAP’s] actions have addressed issues of authority, restraint, position, privilege, oversight, and transparency to their satisfaction.”
In resignation letters shared by the party with the press, Perera and Seah, who were part of the party’s top decision-making body, apologised to their families, constituents and the party.
With Perera’s exit, WP is down to eight legislators in parliament from 10 who were elected in 2020, when the house was formed with a total of 93 legislators.
Singapore opposition party members quit over improper relationship
Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera and youth wing president Nicole Seah resign after a social media post showed them holding hands
Singapore — Two senior members of Singapore’s largest opposition party quit on Wednesday after admitting to an inappropriate relationship, the latest scandal to hit a country otherwise used to stable and drama-free politics.
The Workers’ Party (WP) said MP Leon Perera and its youth wing president, Nicole Seah, had handed in letters of resignation after a video circulated on social media earlier this week showing the pair holding hands.
“The constitution of the Workers’ Party requires candidates to be honest and frank in their dealings with the party and the people of Singapore,” WP secretary-general Pritam Singh said, adding that Perera had been untruthful when first asked about the relationship in late 2020 to early 2021.
Seah had also denied the relationship when asked by party leaders at that time, Singh said, adding the pair’s behaviour is “unacceptable”.
This is the third scandal to rock Singapore's political landscape within a week.
Last week, the transport minister was arrested in connection with a graft investigation, and on Monday two legislators, including the house speaker, quit because of an inappropriate relationship. All three were members of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).
The WP and the PAP have in the past sacked members for extramarital relationships.
National University of Singapore political scientist Chong Ja Ian said as the ruling party, the PAP has more to lose in light of the scandals engulfing its members, and that voters would judge its actions at the polls, due by 2025.
“The unknown is how many voters find [the PAP’s] actions have addressed issues of authority, restraint, position, privilege, oversight, and transparency to their satisfaction.”
In resignation letters shared by the party with the press, Perera and Seah, who were part of the party’s top decision-making body, apologised to their families, constituents and the party.
With Perera’s exit, WP is down to eight legislators in parliament from 10 who were elected in 2020, when the house was formed with a total of 93 legislators.
Reuters
China vows to improve conditions to help private sector
Hong Kong appoints Dong Jingwei chief of security
Malaysia opposition leader charged with sedition
Scandals dent Singapore’s image and complicate succession
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Scandals dent Singapore’s image and complicate succession
Singaporean legislators quit over ‘inappropriate relationship’
Road ahead is uncertain, Singapore investor Temasek Holdings warns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.