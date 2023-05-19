AstraZeneca will seek to ‘love the Communist Party,’ China boss says

The risks to the rand remain heavily on the weaker side as local power issues and geopolitical tensions weigh
After flood plains were restored following a levee breach in Missouri, other regions are looking at similar solutions
‘Ramaphosa is not considered a positive leader by financial markets,’ BCA Research strategist Matt Gertken says
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
AstraZeneca is China’s biggest drugmaker and has operated there for 30 years
New report shows 40%-43% of traditional banks surveyed on the continent regard fintechs, challenger bank and telecoms companies entering the market as ‘high threats’
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
The cyclist came back from retirement to conquer a string of titles
The company is also gauging reception of a special edition Pajero Sport Shogun
Beijing — Global drugmaker AstraZeneca will seek to be a patriotic company in China that “loves the Communist Party”, its China president said on Friday.
Wang Lei, who is also the company’s global executive vice-president, made the comment at an event in the eastern city of Wuxi to celebrate the drugmaker’s 30th year in China, according to a person familiar with the matter.
While many local companies have in recent years pledged allegiance to the ruling Chinese Communist Party as President Xi Jinping has strengthened its social and economic role, such messaging is still unusual from foreign ones.
“Build a local, transnational company that loves the Communist Party and loves the country,” Wang said in his presentation to an audience of a few hundred participants. Photographs showed the words flashing across a screen behind him.
In response to questions from Reuters on whether Wang’s pledge, and the contents of the presentation, were approved by AstraZeneca’s senior management, a spokesperson at the company’s headquarters in Cambridge declined to comment.
The spokesperson also declined to comment on what Wang’s comments meant for its business plans in China.
Among the world’s biggest pharmaceuticals companies, AstraZeneca’s large and growing business in China is notable. It is the country’s biggest drugmaker and has operated there for 30 years.
Last year it made 13% of its sales there, and it is investing $450m (R8.7bn) in a factory to make inhalers to treat “smoker’s lung”.
Since China started reopening its borders this year after it zero-Covid policy ended, many heads of foreign firms include AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot and Apple’s Tim Cook have visited to stress their commitment to the country.
AstraZeneca was upbeat about China’s economy, had signed three licensing deals with Chinese companies and was interested in doing more, Soriot said in a first-quarter earnings call this month.
A recent crackdown on consulting and due diligence firms by Chinese authorities has unnerved many foreign companies, which have tended to use such consultancies to research the market and prospective deals.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
AstraZeneca will seek to ‘love the Communist Party,’ China boss says
AstraZeneca is China’s biggest drugmaker and has operated there for 30 years
Beijing — Global drugmaker AstraZeneca will seek to be a patriotic company in China that “loves the Communist Party”, its China president said on Friday.
Wang Lei, who is also the company’s global executive vice-president, made the comment at an event in the eastern city of Wuxi to celebrate the drugmaker’s 30th year in China, according to a person familiar with the matter.
While many local companies have in recent years pledged allegiance to the ruling Chinese Communist Party as President Xi Jinping has strengthened its social and economic role, such messaging is still unusual from foreign ones.
“Build a local, transnational company that loves the Communist Party and loves the country,” Wang said in his presentation to an audience of a few hundred participants. Photographs showed the words flashing across a screen behind him.
In response to questions from Reuters on whether Wang’s pledge, and the contents of the presentation, were approved by AstraZeneca’s senior management, a spokesperson at the company’s headquarters in Cambridge declined to comment.
The spokesperson also declined to comment on what Wang’s comments meant for its business plans in China.
Among the world’s biggest pharmaceuticals companies, AstraZeneca’s large and growing business in China is notable. It is the country’s biggest drugmaker and has operated there for 30 years.
Last year it made 13% of its sales there, and it is investing $450m (R8.7bn) in a factory to make inhalers to treat “smoker’s lung”.
Since China started reopening its borders this year after it zero-Covid policy ended, many heads of foreign firms include AstraZeneca’s CEO Pascal Soriot and Apple’s Tim Cook have visited to stress their commitment to the country.
AstraZeneca was upbeat about China’s economy, had signed three licensing deals with Chinese companies and was interested in doing more, Soriot said in a first-quarter earnings call this month.
A recent crackdown on consulting and due diligence firms by Chinese authorities has unnerved many foreign companies, which have tended to use such consultancies to research the market and prospective deals.
Reuters
Deadlock over Pfizer’s Covid treatment is a headache for China
Early trials of Astra’s Covid-19 spray vaccine disappoint
AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine still has role despite global glut, CEO says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Vaccine caps a 60-year search to stem a pervasive virus
African countries set to follow Ghana’s nod for malaria shot
GSK will focus more on HIV and infectious disease treatment, and less on cancer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.