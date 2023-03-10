China’s Xi secures third presidential term

Market participants are expecting the US nonfarm payroll to show a slight cooling from the January blockbuster numbers
SA’s ability to weather the storm has largely been because of the steadfastness, innovation and resilience of the private sector
The strike has been characterised by intimidation and assault of healthcare workers and some patients being turned away from hospitals
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Tesla is hiring Chinese and Korean materials suppliers to help lower the cost and boost the energy of its newest battery cells
The credit ratings agency has ended a stretch of relative ratings stability for SA
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Xi tightened his control as China faces mounting challenges at home and globally
Gary Lineker is giving a voice to the downtrodden on a platform few activists or politicians have
What does Noma’s closure say about kitchen culture in the gastro world?
Beijing — Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third five-year presidential term on Friday during a parliamentary session in which he further tightened his control as China faces mounting challenges at home and globally.
Nearly 3,000 members of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for the 69-year-old Xi in an election where there was no other candidate.
Xi, who has taken China in a more authoritarian direction since assuming control a decade ago, extends his tenure amid increasingly adversarial relations with the Washington and West over Taiwan, Beijing’s backing of Russia, trade and human rights.
Domestically, the world’s second-largest economy faces a challenging recovery from three years of Xi’s zero-Covid policy, fragile confidence among consumers and businesses and weak global demand for Chinese exports.
China’s economy grew just 3% last year, among its worst performances in decades, and during parliament Beijing set a modest growth target for this year of just around 5%.
“In his third term, Xi will need to focus on economic revival,” said Willy Lam, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, a US think-tank. “But if he continues with what he has been doing — tighter party and state control over the private sector and confrontation with the West, his prospects for success won’t be encouraging.”
Xi set the stage for another term when he did away with presidential term limits in 2018, and has become China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic.
China’s presidency is largely ceremonial, and Xi’s main position of power was extended last October when he was reconfirmed for five more years as general secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party.
New leadership slate
During Friday’s voting, Xi chatted casually with premier-in-waiting Li Qiang, who was seated to his left and is poised to be confirmed on Saturday to China’s No.2 position, a role that puts the former Shanghai party chief and close Xi ally in charge of managing the economy.
Other Xi-approved officials will also be elected or appointed to key government posts during the upcoming weekend, including vice premiers, a central bank governor and numerous other ministers and department heads.
The annual parliamentary session, the first since China dropped three years of Covid restrictions, will end on Monday, when Xi will give a speech that will be followed by a media question-and-answer session by Li.
During Friday’s session, Xi and dozens of other top leaders onstage did not wear masks but all others in the vast auditorium did.
China abruptly ended zero-Covid in December after highly unusual nationwide protests against the policy. A subsequent wave infected most of China’s 1.4-billion people, but China has not released a full tally of related deaths.
The parliament on Friday also elected Zhao Leji, 66, as the new parliament chair and Han Zheng, 68, as the new vice-president. Both men were from Xi’s previous team of party leaders at the Politburo Standing Committee.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
China’s Xi secures third presidential term
Xi tightened his control as China faces mounting challenges at home and globally
Beijing — Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking third five-year presidential term on Friday during a parliamentary session in which he further tightened his control as China faces mounting challenges at home and globally.
Nearly 3,000 members of China’s rubber-stamp parliament, the National People’s Congress (NPC), voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for the 69-year-old Xi in an election where there was no other candidate.
Xi, who has taken China in a more authoritarian direction since assuming control a decade ago, extends his tenure amid increasingly adversarial relations with the Washington and West over Taiwan, Beijing’s backing of Russia, trade and human rights.
Domestically, the world’s second-largest economy faces a challenging recovery from three years of Xi’s zero-Covid policy, fragile confidence among consumers and businesses and weak global demand for Chinese exports.
China’s economy grew just 3% last year, among its worst performances in decades, and during parliament Beijing set a modest growth target for this year of just around 5%.
“In his third term, Xi will need to focus on economic revival,” said Willy Lam, senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation, a US think-tank. “But if he continues with what he has been doing — tighter party and state control over the private sector and confrontation with the West, his prospects for success won’t be encouraging.”
Xi set the stage for another term when he did away with presidential term limits in 2018, and has become China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic.
China’s presidency is largely ceremonial, and Xi’s main position of power was extended last October when he was reconfirmed for five more years as general secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party.
New leadership slate
During Friday’s voting, Xi chatted casually with premier-in-waiting Li Qiang, who was seated to his left and is poised to be confirmed on Saturday to China’s No.2 position, a role that puts the former Shanghai party chief and close Xi ally in charge of managing the economy.
Other Xi-approved officials will also be elected or appointed to key government posts during the upcoming weekend, including vice premiers, a central bank governor and numerous other ministers and department heads.
The annual parliamentary session, the first since China dropped three years of Covid restrictions, will end on Monday, when Xi will give a speech that will be followed by a media question-and-answer session by Li.
During Friday’s session, Xi and dozens of other top leaders onstage did not wear masks but all others in the vast auditorium did.
China abruptly ended zero-Covid in December after highly unusual nationwide protests against the policy. A subsequent wave infected most of China’s 1.4-billion people, but China has not released a full tally of related deaths.
The parliament on Friday also elected Zhao Leji, 66, as the new parliament chair and Han Zheng, 68, as the new vice-president. Both men were from Xi’s previous team of party leaders at the Politburo Standing Committee.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.