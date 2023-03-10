Investors dumped banks on fears of contagion after a capital raising at Silicon Valley Bank
PAUL BOUGHEY: If not for the private sector, SA would be a lot worse off
SA’s ability to weather the storm has largely been because of the steadfastness, innovation and resilience of the private sector
SA has never been an easy place to run a successful business. This is truer today than ever before in the context of a rapidly failing state, which manifests in severe load-shedding, crumbling public infrastructure, systemic corruption, financial greylisting, rising crime and endemic poverty.
When organisations feel their operational environment is out of control this can feed a sense of panic, which can in turn cause dislocated decision-making. This is the last thing SA can afford at this of moment of collective peril. Now is not the time to panic, but rather to proactively plan and mitigate risk wherever possible.
The effort required to keep the wheels of commerce from stalling in such an environment requires almost Herculean qualities at times, especially for small- and medium-sized businesses, which are often worst affected by state failure. It is safe to say that were it not for the efforts of the private sector SA would be a whole lot worse off than we are today. Private business has stepped into many areas to fill the vacuum left by the state; be it in health, education or security, and increasingly in solving SA’s energy crisis.
This is especially true as it relates to the impact of load-shedding. South Africans’ much-vaunted resilience is being tested to the extreme by prolonged stage 6 load-shedding and worse. The stark reality confronting businesses is that SA is likely to have power blackouts of varying intensity for many years to come, and that they will need to do whatever they can to find alternative power sources and make sure government recognises this additional cost burden through tax and other forms of relief.
What is often missing from this conversation, though, is clear-minded recognition of the fact that there is a real possibility that we will experience prolonged stage 6-8 or higher load-shedding, or even a total grid collapse, in the near future as we head into the colder winter months and demand for electricity surges.
At the very least there needs to be greater realisation that even if we were to avoid total grid collapse, sustained load-shedding at anything above stage 1 or 2, in effect means the system is no longer under control. It places enormous strain on substations and other local infrastructure, causes unscheduled, unreliable or unpredictable power outages. It also has knock-on effects by posing a growing hazard to safe and reliable water supplies (as the recent first recorded cholera fatality in Gauteng illustrates), over and above the direct economic losses caused by damage to already distressed plants and equipment. The scale of the damage that will be caused is why most major insurers have unilaterally amended their policies to reflect that they will not cover losses incurred by a grid collapse.
All of these factors pose a huge challenge to business continuity. Managing their impact from an organisational standpoint will rely on innovation but also, critically, co-ordination between stakeholders. However, in the event of a grid collapse there will be severe disruptions and a possible collapse of communication networks, banking systems, food supply, transport networks, basic services (such as water) and a very real risk of large-scale looting and socioeconomic unrest.
What then can business do in such a scenario? Now is the time to work out how to protect and sustain operations, especially how to co-ordinate and communicate in an effective manner in advance of such a dystopian reality. This would mean businesses mapping out their current stakeholders (staff, customers, suppliers, investors, market regulators, international markets) and building in contingencies and pre-planned messaging wherever possible. In worst case scenarios people can only respond if there is a plan, and they know what it is. This is both an operational and a communications imperative — the latter aspect being vital to help safeguard a firm’s reputational standing and its longer-term business survival.
Market and customer sentiment can be improved before and during heightened risk periods by timely, pre-event communications. Regular communication based on contingency planning during significant blackouts (or grid failure) is also vital for maintaining the confidence of customers, as is communicating with staff who would face practical logistical challenges — the most fundamental of which is where and how they would work.
There are increasing reports that major economic players such as the JSE, mining houses and mobile network operators, are setting up “war rooms” to assess risk and put in place operational and other contingencies. The situation is so serious that the Reserve Bank has deemed it necessary to establish a financial sector crisis forum to develop a response to a prolonged electricity outage that could force the finance sector and regulators to implement “an orderly closing and reopening of markets”.
Such measures should not be the preserve of large actors. Small- and medium-sized businesses can start planning for contingencies within their reach. In the intervening period there is a lot that can be done by the private sector to work with government to identify ways to ensure load curtailment at critical times of the production cycle. Discussing how they can work with state actors such as the security services to sustain their supply chain through the protection of essential rail and road networks is another example.
SA has been described at many times through its complex history as a country on the brink of collapse or at the proverbial one minute to midnight, but it has more often than not risen to the challenge and confounded the naysayers. This ability to weather the storm has in large measure been because of the steadfastness, innovation and resilience of the private sector. Now is the time to draw on those qualities more than ever before.
• Paul Boughey is CEO at Resolve Communications, a specialist strategic communications and public affairs firm.
