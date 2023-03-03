Former Malaysia PM and 1MDB ex-CEO acquitted on corruption charges

US Federal Reserve officials have stuck to their hawkish rhetoric that interest rates will need to increase further
The Treasury has found a clean way to solve the problem, explained its rationale and published all the detail in publicly available documents
The accused in the Nulane trial say the state stuck to a preset conclusion about how it conducted its investigation and prosecution in the matter
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
Fagmeedah Petersen-Cook has been appointed as the final curator of the Numsa-linked underwriter after 14-months of legal wrangling
Reserve Bank governor says central banks in emerging economies have ample experience dealing with sustained price pressures
Business Day's legal notices run in the newspaper every Friday. You can also view the previous month of weekly notices here
A Malaysian court acquitted former prime minister Najib Razak and the former CEO of scandal-linked state fund 1MDB of corruption charges linked to a 2016 government audit into the fund
Kirsten van Heerden is a sports psychologist who worked with the successful Proteas women’s team
‘Succession’ creator Jesse Armstrong says the forthcoming fourth season will be the last
Kuala Lumpur — A Malaysian court on Friday acquitted former prime minister Najib Razak and the former CEO of scandal-linked state fund 1MDB of corruption charges linked to a 2016 government audit into the fund, their lawyers said.
The acquittal comes amid renewed scrutiny on government corruption with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took office in November last year, ordering a review into the previous administration’s projects in a bid to root out graft.
Najib — who is serving a 12-year prison sentence after being found guilty in a separate case — was charged in 2018 with abusing his position as prime minister to amend a government audit into the multibillion-dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
1MDB’s former CEO Arul Kandasamy was charged with abetting Najib. Arul and Najib both pleaded not guilty.
On Friday, the Kuala Lumpur high court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against them, their lawyers told reporters.
"(The court) found that there was no element of gratification... absolutely no element of corruption in Najib’s role in these charges,” Najib’s lawyer Shafee Abdullah said.
Arul, who was present at the news conference, said he felt vindicated by the court decision, adding that he had been “honest and straightforward” about his role at 1MDB.
The attorney-general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Malaysia’s 1MDB is the subject of corruption and money-laundering investigations in at least six countries.
An estimated $4.5bn (R81.8bn) was misappropriated from 1MDB by high-level officials of the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2014, the US justice department has alleged.
Najib is facing three more cases related to corruption at 1MDB and other state entities.
He has also sought a judicial review against his conviction in a 1MDB-linked case, with Malaysia’s highest court expected to decide on the application this month, according to local media.
Other Malaysia politicians facing corruption charges include deputy premier, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the leader of Najib’s coalition Barisan Nasional. Zahid has pleaded not guilty to 47 charges of corruption and money laundering.
Barisan is a key partner in Anwar's administration, which needed its support to form a government after a divisive election last year.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Former Malaysia PM and 1MDB ex-CEO acquitted on corruption charges
A Malaysian court acquitted former prime minister Najib Razak and the former CEO of scandal-linked state fund 1MDB of corruption charges linked to a 2016 government audit into the fund
Kuala Lumpur — A Malaysian court on Friday acquitted former prime minister Najib Razak and the former CEO of scandal-linked state fund 1MDB of corruption charges linked to a 2016 government audit into the fund, their lawyers said.
The acquittal comes amid renewed scrutiny on government corruption with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who took office in November last year, ordering a review into the previous administration’s projects in a bid to root out graft.
Najib — who is serving a 12-year prison sentence after being found guilty in a separate case — was charged in 2018 with abusing his position as prime minister to amend a government audit into the multibillion-dollar scandal at 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
1MDB’s former CEO Arul Kandasamy was charged with abetting Najib. Arul and Najib both pleaded not guilty.
On Friday, the Kuala Lumpur high court ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish a case against them, their lawyers told reporters.
"(The court) found that there was no element of gratification... absolutely no element of corruption in Najib’s role in these charges,” Najib’s lawyer Shafee Abdullah said.
Arul, who was present at the news conference, said he felt vindicated by the court decision, adding that he had been “honest and straightforward” about his role at 1MDB.
The attorney-general’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Malaysia’s 1MDB is the subject of corruption and money-laundering investigations in at least six countries.
An estimated $4.5bn (R81.8bn) was misappropriated from 1MDB by high-level officials of the fund and their associates between 2009 and 2014, the US justice department has alleged.
Najib is facing three more cases related to corruption at 1MDB and other state entities.
He has also sought a judicial review against his conviction in a 1MDB-linked case, with Malaysia’s highest court expected to decide on the application this month, according to local media.
Other Malaysia politicians facing corruption charges include deputy premier, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the leader of Najib’s coalition Barisan Nasional. Zahid has pleaded not guilty to 47 charges of corruption and money laundering.
Barisan is a key partner in Anwar's administration, which needed its support to form a government after a divisive election last year.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MICHAEL BLEBY: Moderate to the extreme: Malaysia’s newest leader is an old ...
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Lessons for the ANC from elections in Israel and Malaysia
Sentenced to 12 years for graft, former Malaysia PM hopes for royal pardon
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.