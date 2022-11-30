World / Asia

Hong Kong’s IPO slump coming to an end, overseas issuers wanted

Laura Cha, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chair, says IPO market activity will return very quickly in 2023

30 November 2022 - 11:18 Sumeet Chatterjee
FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) chair Laura Cha Shih May-lungPic. PIcture: REUTERSTYRONE SIU
FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX) chair Laura Cha Shih May-lungPic. PIcture: REUTERSTYRONE SIU

Hong Kong — Hong Kong has more than 100 applicants in the pipeline for initial public offerings (IPOs) and is eyeing more companies and investors from markets including the Middle East and Southeast Asia, the chair of the city’s bourse operator said.

China’s economic slowdown, a sweeping regulatory crackdown that has tightened scrutiny over companies’ fundraising outside mainland China and geopolitical tensions have all resulted in a bleak year for new listings in Hong Kong.

In recent years, antigovernment protests, the imposition of a sweeping national security law, and punishing Covid-19 containment measures have also clouded Hong Kong’s status as a premier financial centre.

Public floats by Chinese companies account for most of the IPOs in Hong Kong, one of the top listing venues globally and a major driver of revenue and fee income for the world’s biggest investment banks.

Roughly $6bn has been raised via 50 IPOs so far this year in the Asian financial hub, Refinitiv data shows, down sharply from more than $25bn in 2021. The bourse is on course to see its lowest IPO proceeds in a decade.

“I am quite confident that the IPO market activity will return very quickly in the new year,” Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) chair Laura Cha said in an interview at  the  Reuters NEXT conference. 

“Currently, we have over a hundred companies in the pipeline. Many of them are waiting for the market sentiment to improve, so that their valuations could be better when they come to the market,” she said.

While Cha expects Chinese companies, mostly those from the new economy sector, to revive their capital raising plans in Hong Kong, HKEX is also looking to attract others from elsewhere to burnish its credentials as an international platform.

On the radar are prospective investors and issuers from the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

“We are trying to broaden our international footprint in terms of the products that we are offering,” she said. “In other words, we will make ourselves much more diversified [with] many more international companies and that will be our strategy.”

International investors account for about 42% of investments in Hong Kong’s equity market, and that share is “a lot higher” in the derivatives market, Cha said. “So, we are already international in nature, but we will continue to expand that.”

Years of strict Covid-19 restrictions have also badly hit Hong Kong’s economy, but the city has lifted most of its curbs in the last couple of months.

“With Covid restrictions being removed, almost completely now, and the financial markets also performing well, I think we will be able to continue to attract new talents into Hong Kong,” Cha said.

“So for us, there was, like the rest of Hong Kong, a higher attrition rate about 12 months ago, and that has come down now.”

Reuters

Asia stocks wobble as China’s manufacturing activity contracts

The Hang Seng and CSI300 index opened down 0.4% and 0.3% respectively, but MSCI’s gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.02% in early ...
Markets
5 hours ago

Asia shares rally as speculation on China swirls

Chinese blue chips surge after securities regulator lifts equity refinancing ban
Markets
1 day ago

Global equities firmer amid hope China may relax Covid curbs

The hope of faster easing of China’s strict restrictions rises after official says policy will be fine-tuned to reduce effect of zero-Covid policy
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Covid-19 riots escalate in Chinese manufacturing ...
World / Asia
2.
Hungry elephants vs Kenyan farmers — can ...
World / Africa
3.
Yoon warns of unprecedented joint response to ...
World / Asia
4.
Russia using winter as a weapon as it loses on ...
World / Europe
5.
China seeks to forge closer energy ties with ...
World

Related Articles

Covid-19 riots escalate in Chinese manufacturing hub

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.