Chinese authorities promise payments after bank fraud protests turn violent

Risks have shifted from inflation to global economic growth, while the recent uptick in China’s Covid-19 cases has added to concerns
When you see an ANC politician, run, they are not there to protect you
Business Day TV talks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The group is eyeing a payout policy of as much as 45% of normalised profit, from 35% previously
Treasury confident SA can avoid being placed on a list of countries that include Syria and Myanmar
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
‘We’ve already gone through this for years and years,’ Manuel Oliver shouts at the event
Senegalese superstar, who won the last award in 2019, favoured to win again
Chef Besele Moses Moloi has been making major moves in the South African culinary scene
Beijing — Authorities in China’s Henan province said on Monday they will start paying back first on behalf of several rural banks funds of some clients that had been frozen, in a bid to ease anxiety among depositors that led to protests over the weekend.
Payments will be made in batches, with the first due on July 15, the local banking and insurance regulator and financial regulatory bureau of Henan province said in a joint statement.
On Sunday, about 1,000 people gathered outside the provincial branch of the Chinese central bank in Henan’s capital of Zhengzhou to demand action.
In April, a number of banks in Henan froze deposits raised from ordinary Chinese people, with Chinese media reporting that the frozen deposits could be worth up to $1.5bn. An investigation for possible fraud is under way.
Police say they have arrested some suspects and frozen funds in connection with the disappearance of the deposits, according to an official notice posted late on Sunday.
Henan police said the suspects were able to effectively control a number of the province’s banks via a group company, according to the notice posted on an official WeChat account.
The criminal cohort used third-party financial product platforms and a firm they set up themselves to gather deposits and sell other financial products. They then made fictitious loans as a way to illegally transfer the funds, the notice said.
Payments will be made to some customers of Yuzhou Xinminsheng Rural Bank, Shangcai Huimin County Bank, Zhecheng Huanghuai Community Bank and Kaifeng New Oriental Rural Bank starting on July 15 on behalf of the lenders, the Henan financial authorities said in their statement.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Chinese authorities promise payments after bank fraud protests turn violent
Bank funds were frozen in connection with disappearance of the deposits worth up to $1.5bn
Beijing — Authorities in China’s Henan province said on Monday they will start paying back first on behalf of several rural banks funds of some clients that had been frozen, in a bid to ease anxiety among depositors that led to protests over the weekend.
Payments will be made in batches, with the first due on July 15, the local banking and insurance regulator and financial regulatory bureau of Henan province said in a joint statement.
On Sunday, about 1,000 people gathered outside the provincial branch of the Chinese central bank in Henan’s capital of Zhengzhou to demand action.
In April, a number of banks in Henan froze deposits raised from ordinary Chinese people, with Chinese media reporting that the frozen deposits could be worth up to $1.5bn. An investigation for possible fraud is under way.
Police say they have arrested some suspects and frozen funds in connection with the disappearance of the deposits, according to an official notice posted late on Sunday.
Henan police said the suspects were able to effectively control a number of the province’s banks via a group company, according to the notice posted on an official WeChat account.
The criminal cohort used third-party financial product platforms and a firm they set up themselves to gather deposits and sell other financial products. They then made fictitious loans as a way to illegally transfer the funds, the notice said.
Payments will be made to some customers of Yuzhou Xinminsheng Rural Bank, Shangcai Huimin County Bank, Zhecheng Huanghuai Community Bank and Kaifeng New Oriental Rural Bank starting on July 15 on behalf of the lenders, the Henan financial authorities said in their statement.
Reuters
Singapore leads the charge with flying taxis
Trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua set to begin
China battles new Covid flare-up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Investment funds tread carefully in China after taking heavy Russia losses
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Fear of China driving distant countries into arms of Europe ...
Credit Suisse cuts dozens of jobs in Asia
Why China is the best place to buy in the tech sector right now
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.