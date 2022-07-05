Opinion / Columnists ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Fear of China driving distant countries into arms of Europe and America B L Premium

Suddenly the world is concerned with regional security blocs again. Maybe it never went away and we have simply normalised it. Anyway, the sum of all today’s fears is the rise of China, and the “decline” of the West, including Euramerican security institution Nato. When on January 14 2019 former US president Donald Trump threatened to leave Nato, The New York Times reported it would “destroy” the organisation.

It’s certainly true that Nato would never have remained intact over the decades if it had not been for Washington’s leadership and money. Yet there were talks about Nato being a child of its time since the end of the Cold War, that it had become obsolete after the Soviet Union’s disintegration between 1989 and 1991...