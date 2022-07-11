×

Companies / Mining

MINING REVIVAL

Eastplats’ planned restart of underground mine operations to create 1,400 new jobs

Restarting operations at the Crocodile River Mine will require an upfront investment of about $25m

11 July 2022 - 22:47 Denene Erasmus

Toronto and JSE-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) is preparing to resume underground operations at its Crocodile River Mine near Brits in North West by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The mine has been opened and shut a few times “due to economic considerations and problems with the mining method”, said Hannelie Hanson, GM for Eastplats in SA...

