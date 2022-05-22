×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Biden’s Indo-Pacific economic plan likely to get a lukewarm welcome

Countries in the region want increased market access to the US, but Washington is not eager to risk jobs at home

22 May 2022 - 19:36 Trevor Hunnicutt and Yoshifumi Takemoto
US President Joe Biden arrives at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Tokyo, Japan, May 22 2022. Picture: YUICHI YAMAZAKI/GETTY IMAGES
US President Joe Biden arrives at Yokota Air Base in Fussa, Tokyo, Japan, May 22 2022. Picture: YUICHI YAMAZAKI/GETTY IMAGES

Tokyo — President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater US economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region.

On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Biden is to meet leaders of Japan, India and Australia, known as the “Quad”, another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.

Biden met Japanese business leaders, including the president of Toyota Motor, at the ambassador’s residence in Tokyo shortly after arriving, said a person familiar with the matter.

On Monday, he is to call on Emperor Naruhito before talks with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. He and Kishida are expected to discuss Japan’s plans to expand its military capabilities and reach in response to China’s growing might.

Biden on Monday plans to roll out the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (Ipef), a programme to bind regional countries more closely through common standards in areas including supply chain resilience, clean energy, infrastructure and digital trade.

Washington has lacked an economic pillar to its Indo-Pacific engagement since former president Donald Trump quit a multinational trans-Pacific trade agreement, leaving the field open to China to expand its influence.

But the Ipef is unlikely to include binding commitments, and Asian countries and trade experts have given a decidedly lukewarm response to a programme limited by Biden’s reluctance to risk US jobs by offering the increased market access the region craves.

Start discussions

The White House had wanted the Ipef announcement to represent a formal start of negotiations with a core group of like-minded countries, but Japan wanted to ensure broader participation to include as many Southeast Asian countries as possible, trade and diplomatic sources said.

Given this, Monday’s ceremony is likely to signal an agreement to start discussions on Ipef rather than actual negotiations, the sources said.

Beijing appeared to take a dim view of the planned Ipef.

China welcomes initiatives conducive to strengthening regional co-operation but “opposes attempts to create division and confrontation”, foreign minister Wang Yi said in a statement. “The Asia-Pacific should become a high ground for peaceful development, not a geopolitical gladiatorial arena.”

Wang said the “so-called Indo-Pacific strategy is essentially a strategy to create division, a strategy to incite confrontation and a strategy to undermine peace”.

Some members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) could join the Ipef launch ceremony, an Asian diplomat said, but a Japanese finance ministry official said many in the region are reluctant because of the lack of practical incentives such as tariff reductions.

“It seems the White House has decided to make the Ipef launch more like a party with an open bar that all are invited to, with the real work to start on Monday morning,” said Matthew Goodman, a trade expert at Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“Eventually the administration is going to have to offer more tangible benefits if it wants to keep countries on board.”

No Taiwan

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One that Taiwan will not be a part of the Ipef launch but that Washington is looking to deepen its economic relationship with the self-governing island.

On Tuesday in Tokyo, Biden will join the second in-person Quad summit. The four countries share concerns about China, but the Quad as a group has avoided an overtly anti-China agenda, largely due to Indian sensibilities.

India’s strong security ties with Russia and refusal to condemn its invasion of Ukraine is likely to prevent any strong joint statement on that issue, analysts said.

At their last summit in March, Quad leaders agreed that what has happened to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific — a reference to the threat posed to Taiwan by China, though Beijing was not mentioned by name.

Reuters

Harangued by Trump, Georgia governor Brian Kemp poised to rebuke him in vote

Kemp defied the then-president’s demand to overturn the state’s 2020 US presidential election results
World
1 hour ago

US Senate sends $40bn Ukraine aid bill to Biden to sign

Volodymyr Zelensky thanks the US and says the money will help ensure the defeat of Russian forces in Ukraine
World
2 days ago

Biden assures leaders of Finland, Sweden of robust US support in Nato bids

Nordic states’  leaders are on a state visit to Washington after their countries' bids to join Western defence alliance met with resistance from ...
World
2 days ago

Biden deplores ‘poison’ of white supremacy after mass shooting in Buffalo

Ten black Americans were killed in racially motivated shooting by 18-year-old white teenager
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
2.
Russia’s Putin flags rising IT security in face ...
World / Europe
3.
Russia may be running out of time to avoid ...
World / Europe
4.
WHO sources say an emergency meeting on monkeypox ...
World
5.
US Senate sends $40bn Ukraine aid bill to Biden ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Biden kicks off Asian tour in South Korea

World

Lockdown eased in some Shanghai districts with no new Covid cases

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.