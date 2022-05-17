Biden deplores ‘poison’ of white supremacy after mass shooting in Buffalo

Buffalo — US President Joe Biden on Tuesday condemned white supremacists, as well as the media, the internet and politics for spreading racist conspiracy theories as he mourned the killing of 10 black people in Buffalo, New York.

“What happened here is simple and straightforward: terrorism, terrorism, domestic terrorism,” he said.

Payton Gendron, an 18-year-old white teenager, is accused of opening fire with a semi-automatic rifle in a predominantly African-American neighbourhood of Buffalo. Authorities say he carried out an act of “racially motivated violent extremism” on Saturday at the Tops Friendly Market, when he shot 13 people. Gendron has been held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.

“White supremacy is a poison. It’s a poison — it really is — running through our body politic,” said Biden, who spoke moments after meeting with families of the victims and first responders. “We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can that the ideology of white supremacy has no place in America. None.”

US attorney-general Merrick Garland and other Biden officials have called violence from white supremacists one of the biggest terrorism threats the US faces, after related propaganda hit a record in 2020.

Investigators have said that they are looking into Gendron’s online postings, which include a 180-page manifesto he is believed to have authored that outlines the “great replacement” conspiracy theory that white people were intentionally being replaced by minorities through immigration in the US and elsewhere.