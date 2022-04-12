NEWS LEADER
WATCH: China urges listed firms to buy back shares
Business Day TV speaks to Prescient Investment Management’s Liang Du
12 April 2022 - 21:28
The Chinese government is urging long-term investors to buy more equities and wants large shareholders of listed firms to increase their holdings. The efforts are part of its bid to stabilise a stock market that has taken a hard knock from the Covid-19 pandemic. Business Day TV caught up with Prescient Investment Management’s Liang Du for his views.
