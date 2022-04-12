NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Capitec’s annual earnings soar as it grows its client base
Business Day TV speaks to Gerrie Fourie, CEO of Capitec
12 April 2022 - 21:20
A growing client base and continued growth in digital banking gave Capitec’s year-end performance a boost. The lender reported an 84% jump in headline earnings per share and it has more than doubled its total dividend payout, along with declaring a special dividend of R15. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Gerrie Fourie, CEO of Capitec.
