×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

Hong Kong police arrest veteran journalist for alleged sedition

Allan Au’s arrest adds to the number of journalists targeted after the enactment of the national security law

11 April 2022 - 12:49 Jessie Pang
Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU
Picture: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

Hong Kong — Hong Kong’s national security police arrested a veteran journalist and former contributing writer with the now-shuttered liberal media outlet Stand News, on Monday for alleged sedition, police and local media said.

A crackdown on the media based on a sedition law that dates from the British colonial-era, as well as a China-imposed national security law has seen several major media outlets raided by police and closed down, including the Apple Daily newspaper and the Stand News online news portal.

Local police said in a statement that the national security department of the police force had arrested a 54 year-old male for “conspiracy to publish seditious publications” and had detained him for further investigation.

Local media identified the man as Allan Au, a veteran journalist and academic at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who wrote columns for newspapers including Ming Pao and the now closed Apple Daily.

Reuters was not able to immediately reach Au for comment.

Sedition is not among the offences listed under a sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing in June 2020 that punishes terrorism, collusion with foreign forces, subversion and secession with possible life imprisonment.

But court judgments in recent months have enabled authorities to use powers conferred by the new legislation to deploy rarely used colonial-era laws covering sedition.

When questioned about Au’s arrest, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told a news conference she would not comment on individual cases, but said press freedom was enshrined in the city’s mini-constitution, the Basic Law.

The Hong Kong Journalists’ Association expressed “deep concern” and said the arrest risked “further damaging Hong Kong’s press freedom”.

Au, who was known for his critical columns, is a former Knight Fellow at Stanford University.

“I once wondered whether I could keep writing till 2047, but it’s a delusion in the end,” Au wrote in one of his last published columns, referring to China’s constitutional promise under the Basic Law to keep Hong Kong’s freedoms and autonomy intact for 50 years until 2047.

“We still haven’t reached 2047, but 2047 has arrived before our very eyes,” Au wrote.

Au’s arrest adds to the number of journalists targeted after the enactment of the security law. Two former senior editors of Stand News had also been charged in December with conspiring to publish and or reproduce seditious publications.

Reuters 

In Hong Kong it’s a car buyers market

People are leaving Hong Kong, so nobody wants to buy a car - the only people buying at the moment are vehicle dealers
News
1 week ago

Hong Kong deputy leader announces bid for top post

Chief secretary John Lee will be the only candidate in the election of a new CEO for the city, scheduled for May 8
World
4 days ago

China offers vaccine incentives for elderly

The world's most-populous nation is fighting its biggest Covid-19 outbreak since 2020
World
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ukraine war to slash GDP by more than 45%, World ...
World / Europe
2.
Macron and Le Pen heading for second round in ...
World / Europe
3.
Austrian leader to meet Putin in Moscow as ...
World / Europe
4.
Ramaphosa and Biden discuss Ukraine, trade, ...
World
5.
Zelensky urges oil embargo as dozens found in ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Taiwan targets firms allegedly poaching semiconductor engineers

World / Asia

Hong Kong deputy leader announces bid for top post

World / Asia

Hawkish Fed clips the wings of Asian shares

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.