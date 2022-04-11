Blade Nzimande to quit as head of SACP

After 23 years at the helm of the SA Communist Party (SACP), general secretary Blade Nzimande will not contest for another term at the July 2022 national congress.

Nzimande made the disclosure during a media engagement session at Cosatu House in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

He said he felt he had overstayed his welcome in the position he has occupied since 1998. However, he would remain a dedicated member and veteran of the party in its mission to “build socialism now”.

Nzimande said: “I will no longer be general secretary [after July] so you will deal with the new general secretary. I am not quitting the SACP, but I am not standing. It is too long to have one person occupying that position.”

Nzimande’s decision not to avail himself in July opens the door for long-time SACP deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila to occupy the hot seat.

It is unclear at this stage whether Mapaila will face a challenger or be unopposed.

TimesLIVE