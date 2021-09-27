World / Asia

Probe into Beirut blast frozen

Lead investigator’s neutrality questioned by former minister, source says

27 September 2021 - 15:45 Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan
A person rides a motorbike near the site of the 2020 port blast in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 27 2021. REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR
A person rides a motorbike near the site of the 2020 port blast in Beirut, Lebanon, on September 27 2021. REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

Beirut — A probe into the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port was frozen on Monday when a former minister wanted for questioning as a suspect filed a case questioning the lead investigator’s neutrality, a judicial source said.

The August 4 2020 Beirut port blast killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed swathes of the city. It was caused by a large quantity of explosive chemicals stored at a warehouse unsafely for years.

The judicial probe into the explosion, one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts ever recorded, has made no progress, angering many Lebanese. They include families of the victims, who are furious that no senior officials have been held to account.

Judge Tarek Bitar was appointed lead investigator after the removal of his predecessor in February on similar grounds.

Bitar was notified on Monday of the case against him filed by former interior minister and MP Nohad Machnouk, the judicial source told Reuters. “Now the sessions will be cancelled and Bitar will stop looking at the file until the court of cassation decides either to accept the case or reject it,” the source said.

There was no immediate comment from Bitar, who is not permitted to speak to the media.

The probe has faced political pushback from powerful parties that have alleged bias in the investigation.

The court of cassation issued a decision in February that removed the first judge, Fadi Sawan, from the case after a request from two former ministers he had charged, Ali Hassan Khalil and Ghazi Zeaiter.

Bitar issued requests in July to question former prime minister Hassan Diab and other top officials charged by his predecessor with negligence over the blast. All have denied wrongdoing.

On September 16 he issued an arrest warrant for former public works minister Youssef Finianos after he failed to show up for questioning, the first against a top official in the case.

Reuters

Dubai Inc is hiring again

Emirate prepares for avalanche of visitors to World Expo fair in October and a steady pick up in international travel
World
2 days ago

Israeli prime minister in first official visit to Egypt in a decade

Talks focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Lebanon
World
1 week ago

Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad gets 30-month jail term for forgery

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah denied using a bogus Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantage over political rivals
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Iceland elects first female majority parliament
World / Europe
2.
Australia’s Victoria state hit by surge in virus ...
World / Asia
3.
China steps up oversight of Evergrande property ...
World / Asia
4.
Sergei Lavrov confirms Mali recruited Russian ...
World / Africa
5.
Dubai Inc is hiring again
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Qatar’s Afghanistan strategy faces a daunting challenge

World / Middle East

UAE eases visa restrictions and plans to grow trade with Asia, Africa

World / Middle East

Covid-19 boosters curb severe cases, Israeli data shows

World / Middle East

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.