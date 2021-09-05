UAE eases visa restrictions and plans to grow trade with Asia, Africa

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to deepen its trade ties in fast-growing economies in Asia and Africa, and draw $150bn in foreign investment from mainly older partners to reposition itself as a global hub for business and finance.

The UAE — which has been the Middle East’s commercial capital for more than a decade and has been facing growing regional competition from Saudi Arabia — will work on comprehensive economic agreements with countries showing high potential for growth, officials said on Sunday. It’s also easing visa restrictions to try to attract foreign talent.

Only one of the eight countries targeted for expanded relations is from the region, part of a growing shift towards markets further afield.

They include South Korea, Indonesia, Kenya, Ethiopia and Turkey, where ties with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have warmed in recent months after years of tensions over regional politics.

It will also expand economic ties with Britain, India and Israel, where the Gulf state normalised ties a year ago. The UAE’s foreign policy will serve the country’s economic interests going forward, according to a policy document released during Sunday’s announcements and tweeted by de facto ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

“We’re going to open up the markets more aggressively with many countries,” Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE minister of state for foreign trade, told Bloomberg News. The agreements will include strategic investments, government procurement, trade of services and goods, and research & development, he said.

“Let the Saudis increase the competition,” he said. “It means the pie is going to be bigger and having a bigger pie means that the UAE share out of this pie is going to be bigger.”

It appears to be part of a broader shift that has seen the Gulf monarchy step back from foreign conflicts in Yemen and Libya and make friends with some old foes. That comes after a decade of assertive foreign policy in the wake of the 2011 regional uprisings that overthrew long-serving Arab rulers.