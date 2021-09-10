World / Middle East

Kuwait’s Sheikh Ahmad gets 30-month jail term for forgery

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah denied using a bogus Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantage over political rivals

10 September 2021 - 17:29 Emma Farge
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Geneva — A Swiss criminal court convicted Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, a power broker in international sports, of forgery on Friday in a trial over whether he used a bogus Kuwaiti coup plot to gain advantage over political rivals.

The sheikh had denied all the charges in the case, which has divided the Kuwaiti ruling family and prompted Sheikh Ahmad to step back from some of his public sporting roles, including membership of the International Olympic Committee.

With bowed head and clasped hands, he listened silently to his translator as the court's president read out the 30-month sentence, half of which is to be served in jail.

He later said he would appeal against the conviction.

“I believe I am innocent,” he told reporters outside the Geneva courtroom, adding that he was “100%” sure he would return for the appeal.

The criminal fraud case was launched in Switzerland as one of the sheikh's co-defendants was, at the time of the alleged coup plot, a Geneva-based lawyer who acted for him.

A former Opec secretary-general and prominent ruling family member, the sheikh was one of five defendants in the trial, all of whom were convicted and one with a heftier sentence of 36 months. They were not named for legal reasons.

“We are satisfied. The court has mostly decided in our favour,” said lawyer Pascal Maurer, who acted on behalf of one of the plaintiffs.

The case revolves around videos purporting to show former prime minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammed and the former speaker of parliament, Jassem al-Kharafi, plotting to overthrow Kuwait's then-emir.

Prosecutors alleged that Sheikh Ahmad knew that the videos, which he passed on to Kuwaiti authorities, were fakes.

Sheikh Ahmad told the court last week he had submitted the videos to Kuwaiti authorities believing, at the time, that they were authentic.

In 2015, he publicly apologised in a statement via Kuwait TV to Sheikh Nasser, who is now the country’s emir, to Al-Kharafi and to their families for his role in the affair, saying he had thought the videos were genuine and credible.

Reuters

More fighting on cards as Taliban claims control of Panjshir

The capture of the Panjshir valley has completed the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan
World
3 days ago

US concerned as Pakistan releases man charged in Daniel Pearl killing

The judge said Ahmad Omar Saeed Sheikh should be moved to a comfortable residential environment
World
7 months ago

India’s virus-hunting women strike for pay and protection

The female tracers are overworked and not being paid and are subjected to insults and anger as Covid-19 surges in the country
World
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Vaccine-evading variants could arise in Africa, ...
World / Africa
2.
China sells oil reserves to drive down prices for ...
World / Asia
3.
Taliban interim government allows foreigners to ...
World / Asia
4.
Drop in vaccine efficacy and unvaccinated drive ...
World / Middle East
5.
Biden to mandate vaccinations for federal ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

LETTER: The looters have triumphed

Opinion / Letters

China court charges Tiananmen activists with subversion

World / Asia

EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s medical parole must be reviewed

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.