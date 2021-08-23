World / Asia

Former Indonesian minister jailed over Covid-19 graft

Juliari Batubara sentenced to 12 years in prison after receiving kickbacks for procurement of goods

23 August 2021 - 11:05 Agustinus Beo Da Costa
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment suits (PPE) takes a swab sample from an elderly man with mental illness to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a social home in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 23 2021. REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment suits (PPE) takes a swab sample from an elderly man with mental illness to test for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a social home in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 23 2021. REUTERS/AJENG DINAR ULFIANA

Jakarta — Former Indonesian social affairs minister Juliari Batubara was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday over a multimillion dollar Covid-19 graft scandal.

A Jakarta Corruption Court judge said the former politician was found “convincingly guilty of corruption” after receiving 32.4-billion rupiah in kickbacks in relation to the procurement of goods intended for Covid-19 social assistance packages.

The politician, who the court found had intervened in the tender process, was also fined 500-million rupiah, and ordered to pay back 14.5-billion rupiah in embezzled funds used for personal expenses.

In the streamed ruling, the judges said Juliari would also be banned from public office for four years after serving his prison term.

Juliari had denied wrong doing. His lawyer Maqdir Ismail on Monday described the sentence, which was one year longer than investigators had demanded, as too harsh and said they are considering whether to appeal.

Indonesia’s antigraft commission (KPK) named Juliari as a suspect in the case in December 2020 with four others.

At the time, anticorruption investigators discovered more than $1m in cash stuffed into suitcases and other containers, a day before the former minister turned himself in.

President Joko Widodo was elected in 2014 on a pledge to fight graft, and some prominent politicians have been jailed for corruption during his administration, but there are concerns the antigraft agency’s clout has weakened.

According to the global watchdog Transparency International (TI), worsening graft saw Indonesia drop three points on its corruption perception index last year to rank 102 out of 180 countries.

Reuters

Delta trade disruption risk spreads

Snarl-ups in Asia worsen an already tortured year for exporters
Business
1 day ago

PIETER HUNDERSMARCK: China’s tech crackdown offers chance for risk-savvy investors

While the near-term outlook is for many shares is murky, they remain powerful businesses with large, addressable markets
Opinion
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and wife ...
World / Americas
2.
China struggles to sell the Taliban at home
World / Asia
3.
Covid-19 vaccines found to be less effective ...
World
4.
New Zealand extends lockdown amid growing Delta ...
World / Asia
5.
Afghan guard killed, three injured in firefight ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

GARY RYNHART: A free press helps keep the looters at bay

Opinion

Malaysia’s Muhyiddin Yassin resigns as political crisis deepens

World / Asia

Popo Molefe failed to deal with Prasa rot, says Ramaphosa

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.