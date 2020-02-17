Japan lurches towards recession after tax shock

Tokyo — Japan’s economy lurched towards a possible recession after taking another battering from a sales-tax hike in the last quarter that left it at a low ebb as the coronavirus outbreak hit activity at the start of 2020.

Japan’s GDP shrank at an annualised pace of 6.3% from the previous quarter in the three months through December, the biggest slide since a previous tax increase in 2014, according to a preliminary estimate by the Cabinet Office on Monday.

Economists surveyed had predicted a fall of 3.8%, flagging the adverse effects of the tax hike, weak global demand and typhoon disruption. The far worse-than-expected outcome showed that some of the government confidence in measures to cushion the blow of the tax hike was misplaced.

The result also raises the possibility that with the coronavirus outbreak still spreading, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may have to consider another round of extra spending to support growth, little more than two months after his most recent stimulus package.

“I’m getting ready for another contraction in Japan’s first quarter. There just aren’t any positive factors to build a positive growth forecast,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities, flagging her view that the economy is likely falling into recession.

Extra budget

Iwashita expects the government to form another extra budget once it becomes clear the economy has stayed in a funk in the first quarter.

The Abe administration and the Bank of Japan had expected a smaller affect from the tax hike compared with the experience in 2014, when it buckled the economy by more than 7%. The tax increase this time was smaller, foods were exempted and the government deployed a raft of countermeasures aimed at smoothing out fluctuations in demand.

But economists said some of the government steps, such as rebates on spending via cashless transactions, had limited affect as they didn’t appeal to an older segment of the population not used to cellphone payment platforms.

The figures laid bare the vulnerability of domestic consumption to sales tax hikes, according to Takashi Shiono, an economist at Credit Suisse.

The latest data showed private consumption plunged by an annualised 11% in the quarter, as households slashed their purchases of cars, cosmetics and domestic appliances. In 2014 the hit was 18%.

Businesses also scaled back investment by 14%, preferring to wait for signs of a recovery from the tax shock before committing to further spending.

While the initial trade deal between the US and China should have offered a tail wind for investment this quarter, the unexpected virus outbreak may instead amplify caution in the boardrooms of Japan.