World / Asia

Diamond jewellery linked to Malaysian fund scandal to be handed to US

02 May 2019 - 10:46 Rozanna Latiff
Diamonds are pictured during an official presentation by diamond producer Alrosa in Moscow, Russia Ferbuary 13, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV
Diamonds are pictured during an official presentation by diamond producer Alrosa in Moscow, Russia Ferbuary 13, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / MAXIM SHEMETOV

Kuala Lumpur — A $1.7m diamond jewellery set, allegedly bought for the mother of fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, will be handed over to the US government, US prosecutors said in a court filing.

Low, known as Jho Low, has been charged in Malaysia and the US for his role in the suspected theft of about $4.5bn from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Low, whose whereabouts are unknown, has consistently denied wrongdoing.

In 2017, the US justice department filed civil forfeiture lawsuits on several assets said to have been bought with stolen 1MDB funds, including a pair of flawless diamond earrings and a matching ring.

On Wednesday, US prosecutors said the diamonds would be handed over to the US as part of an agreement reached with the custodian of the set.

The transfer “shall not be construed as an admission of wrongdoing or liability on the part of the current custodian or any other party”, the prosecutors said in a filing in a California court.

Prosecutors did not say who the set’s custodian was, but earlier filings said the jewellery was believed to be in Thailand where Low’s mother, Goh Gaik Ewe, lives.

The justice department alleges that Low bought the diamonds as a gift for his mother, using funds diverted from bond proceeds raised by 1MDB in 2012.

Low’s spokesperson said in a statement his client was “pleased to learn that the United States department of justice and all the relevant parties are working to amicably resolve these matters”.

“We look forward to the continuing resolution of these issues,” the spokesperson, Benjamin Haslem, said.

Authorities in at least six countries are investigating suspected money laundering and graft linked to 1MDB, set up in 2009 by the then Malaysian prime minister, Najib Razak.

Najib, who lost power in a general election in 2018, is facing more than 40 criminal charges related to losses at 1MDB and other government entities.

He has consistently denied wrongdoing. 

Reuters

1MDB trial in Malaysia, by the numbers

$4.5bn was allegedly stolen from 1MDB via a global network of corruption
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Families of missing Malaysians call for new probe

Families of Malaysian activists call for a new investigation into their disappearances.
World
3 weeks ago

Malaysia’s Najib Razak says he is not guilty in trial over 1MDB fraud

The former leader of Malaysia is facing the first of several trials over his alleged involvement in the looting of sovereign wealth fund 1MDB
World
4 weeks ago

Malaysia charges Brit with money laundering for his role in 1MDB scandal

Paul Stadlen, a British national who had worked for disgraced former prime minister Najib Razak as a media adviser, was charged in absentia
World
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Phasing out new petrol and diesel cars by 2035 ...
World / Europe
2.
Mass evacuations as monster cyclone Fani barrels ...
World / Asia
3.
Diamond jewellery linked to Malaysian fund ...
World / Asia
4.
US attorney-general to skip Mueller hearing
World / Americas

Related Articles

Goldman Sachs cuts pay by a fifth, citing difficult trading conditions

Companies / Financial Services

1MDB trial in Malaysia, by the numbers

News & Fox / Numbers

Silencing fake news starts with education, not laws

Opinion

Malaysia’s Najib Razak says he is not guilty in trial over 1MDB fraud

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.