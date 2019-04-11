News & Fox / Numbers

1MDB trial in Malaysia, by the numbers

$4.5bn was allegedly stolen from 1MDB via a global network of corruption

11 April 2019 - 08:00

Malaysia’s Najib Razak says he is not guilty in trial over 1MDB fraud

The former leader of Malaysia is facing the first of several trials over his alleged involvement in the looting of sovereign wealth fund 1MDB
