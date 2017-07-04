North Korea can now hit Alaska with intercontinental ballistic missile, latest test suggests

Stock markets in both South Korea and Japan fell, with the Kospi ending down 0.6% and Japan’s Nikkei share average ending down 0.1%.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would ask the presidents of China and Russia to play more constructive roles in efforts to stop Pyongyang’s arms programme.

“Leaders of the world will gather at the G-20 meeting. I would like to strongly call for solidarity of the international community on the North Korean issue,” Abe told reporters.

Japan said on Monday that the US, South Korea and Japan would have a trilateral summit on North Korea at the G-20.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will also be at the July 7-8 meeting in Hamburg, Germany.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang called for calm and restraint, and reiterated China’s opposition to North Korea’s violation of UN resolutions on missile tests.

Responding to Trump’s tweet, Geng said China had for a long time been working hard to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.

“China’s contribution is obvious to all. China’s role is indispensable,” he told a daily news briefing.

China would continue to work hard and also hoped other parties would work hard too, Geng said.

“We hope all sides can meet each other half way.” North Korea says it needs to develop its weapons in the face of what it sees as US aggression.

It has conducted five nuclear tests, two since the beginning of last year, and numerous missile tests over the past year.

Its tests often are conducted to show its defiance and to raise the stakes when it sees regional powers getting ready for talks or sanctions, analysts say.

The launch took place hours before the US Independence Day celebrations.

North Korea has in the past fired missiles around this time.

Last chance for talks?

Despite the unprecedented pace of tests since the start of last year, analysts have said they believe North Korea to be years away from having a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the US.

North Korea is also trying to develop intermediate-range missiles capable of hitting US bases in the Pacific.

The last North Korean launches before Tuesday were of land-to-sea cruise missiles on June 8.

David Wright, co-director of the Global Security Program at the US-based Union of Concerned Scientists, said the assessments of the Tuesday flight time and distance suggested the missile might was launched on a “very highly lofted” trajectory of more than 2,800km.

The same missile could reach a maximum range of roughly 6,700km on a standard trajectory, Wright said in a blog post.

“That range would not be enough to reach the lower 48 states or the large islands of Hawaii, but would allow it to reach all of Alaska,” he said.

South Korea’s Moon said on Monday that North Korea now faced its “last opportunity” to engage in talks with the outside world.

North Korea has conducted four ballistic missile tests since Moon took office in May, vowing to use dialogue as well as pressure to bring Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programmes under control.

This week, North Korea was a major topic in phone calls between Trump and the leaders of China and Japan, both of whom reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearised Korean Peninsula.

Trump has recently suggested he was running out of patience with China’s efforts to pressure North Korea.

